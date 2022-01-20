Integral Ad Science Appoints Robert Janecek as Chief Information Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced the appointment of Robert Janecek as Chief Information Officer, as the company continues its global growth. Based in New York, Janecek reports directly to Oleg Bershadsky, Chief Operating Officer at IAS.

"Rob's vital expertise leading our enterprise systems team for more than four years makes him perfectly positioned to take on this critical new role at IAS as we build for the future," said Oleg Bershadsky, Chief Operating Officer, IAS. "I'm confident that Rob's leadership and technical expertise will set us on an even stronger path to support our global acceleration and growth."

Janecek brings nearly thirty years of experience to his expanded role as CIO, where he oversees enterprise systems, IT, security, and analytics. Most recently he was the SVP, Enterprise Systems at IAS. Previously, he was the Principal and Founder of Pinecliff Associates, a consulting firm. Prior to that role, he was the Global Head of Business Systems and IT at LivePerson. He was previously the Vice President of MIS in the Markets Division of Thomson Reuters. Prior to that, he held several leadership positions focused on business systems at Thomson Financial.

"I'm thrilled to take on this newly created role at IAS to scale our systems as IAS continues its international growth and provides a high level of service to customers around the globe," said Janecek.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

