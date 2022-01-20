NEXT WEEK: New Jersey School Choice Week Celebrants Aim to Shake Up School Searches for Good

NEXT WEEK: New Jersey School Choice Week Celebrants Aim to Shake Up School Searches for Good As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

TRENTON, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids learn differently, give them choices. That's the message New Jersey families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

New Jersey schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 689 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among notable events in New Jersey will be Jersey City's inaugural school choice fair on Saturday, Jan. 22.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in New Jersey, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, limited online school courses, private schools, and homeschooling.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the boroughs of Hamburg and Ocean Gate, the township of Clark, and the cities of Newfield, Stanhope, Montague, Brick, Bordentown, and Wildwood Crest.

"The real solution to improving New Jersey K-12 education is community buy-in: families, students, and teachers who are excited about learning and engaged at their school of choice," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope this School Choice Week spreads school spirit among all K-12 communities and renews the education conversation, making it one of greater collaboration and positivity."

To download a guide to New Jersey school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/new-jersey.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of New Jersey events at schoolchoiceweek.com/new-jersey.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

