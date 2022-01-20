NEXT WEEK: New York Communities Bring Hope, Can-Do Spirit to National School Choice Week Celebrations As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids learn differently, give them school choice. That's the message New York families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

New York schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 1,339 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among the notable events in New York will be a virtual informational event for school scholarship families on Tuesday, Jan. 25. New York school choice leaders will also participate in the 1ra Feria Virtual Nacional Escolar y de Recursos en Español (First National Virtual School and Resource Fair in Spanish) on Friday, Jan. 28.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In New York, Niagara Falls will light up from 10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 and the Helmsley Building will light up on Jan. 23 from dusk until 2 a.m.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in New York, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Smithtown, Lancaster, Hornell, South Blooming Grove, Middleport, Huntington, Montour Falls, Esperance, Oyster Bay, Norwich, Manilus, Roslyn Harbor, Elmira, Phelps, Ticonderoga, Clarkstown, Elmsford, Constable, Montgomery, East Bloomfield, Massena, and North Utica, and the counties of Chautauqua, Onondaga, and Nassau.

"School choice in New York and elsewhere always has been and always will be about kids, about helping every child have a path toward a successful future," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Especially given last year's interrupted learning, there is no time to waste in providing families more opportunity and support to help kids learn."

To download a guide to New York school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/new-york.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of New York events at schoolchoiceweek.com/new-york.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

