NEXT WEEK: Reunited, Reignited: Louisiana Families Return to In-Person Celebrations of School Choice Week with New Vigor

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great students and great schools deserve a celebration. That's the message Louisiana families are bringing to more than 450 events for National School Choice Week 2022.

Louisiana schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 467 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among the notable events in the state is a virtual student showcase on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"Louisiana parents have more school choice options for their children than families in most other states," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "With flexible and family-friendly policies focused on both public-sector and nonpublic education, and an accommodating homeschooling law, Louisiana is a national leader in school choice. And just last year, the Pelican State took steps towards enhancing its public school open enrollment programs."

Here in Louisiana, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online schools, private schools, and homeschooling. Louisiana families can deduct nonpublic educational expenses from their taxes, and families with incomes below a certain level can qualify for state-run scholarships.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Delhi, Port Allen, Carencro, Bogalusa, and Plaquemine, and the parishes of West Baton Rouge and Rapides.

To download a guide to Louisiana school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/louisiana.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Louisiana events at schoolchoiceweek.com/louisiana.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

