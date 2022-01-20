NEXT WEEK: School Choice Week in Delaware Brings Hope, Support to Families' School Searches As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

DOVER, Del., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Families need customizable learning options, give them choices. That's the message Delaware families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Delaware schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 76 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. One of the notable events taking place in the state is a virtual school choice panel planned by DelawareCAN on Wednesday, Jan. 26 sharing the many educational options families can choose from.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Delaware, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the city of Georgetown.

"School choice recognizes the simple truth that not every student learns the same way," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "With a growing population and increasingly diverse students to serve, Delaware is poised to benefit many families by supporting educational opportunity."

To download a guide to Delaware school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/delaware.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Delaware events at schoolchoiceweek.com/delaware.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week