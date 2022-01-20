Riverside Partners Promotes Two Investment Professionals

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in middle market healthcare and technology companies, is pleased to announce the promotions of Patrick Furlong to Partner and William Karlson to Principal.

"We are very proud of the team that we are building at Riverside Partners, and we are thrilled to be developing people from within our organization," said David Belluck, General Partner. "Since joining the firm, both Patrick and William have demonstrated the dedication, investment expertise, and values that are important to the success of our firm. They have played key roles in completing new investments, adding value to our portfolio companies, and seeing investments through to successful exits. We expect they will continue to be key contributors and leaders of the firm."

Patrick Furlong joined Riverside in 2016 as a Vice President and focuses on healthcare investments. He is a board member of Syner-G BioPharma Group, a provider of CMC solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, and Sequoia, a life sciences consulting group that provides technical operations, quality and scientific operations, and program and project management services. He also works closely with Loftware, the largest global software company specializing in enterprise labeling and artwork management solutions. Patrick played an instrumental role in several of Riverside's past investments, including Allied Dental, HealthDrive, and Tegra Medical. Prior to joining Riverside, Patrick worked at Enhanced Healthcare Partners, Flexpoint Ford, and Bank of America. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Economics, summa cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

William Karlson joined Riverside Partners in 2014 as an Associate and focuses on technology investments. He is a board member of Convergence Networks / Grade A, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services. He also worked closely with several past portfolio companies including BioAgilytix, Eliassen, Pilgrim, and R&D Altanova. Prior to joining Riverside, William worked at Oliver Wyman. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Statistics and Government, magna cum laude, from Harvard College.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

