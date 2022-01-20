Soft Robotics Set to Unveil mGripAI™ at the International Processing and Production Expo Providing hand-eye coordination to industrial robots for complex food handling tasks

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Soft Robotics Inc. announced that they will be showcasing m GripAI for the first time in booth C-10866 at the International Production & Processing Expo ( IPPE ), Jan. 25-27, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. CHL Systems, leaders in processing automation and design engineering, will also be featuring mGripAI in booth C-11449.



mGripAI unlocks automation for the food industry by enabling industrial robots to tackle the complex food processing tasks traditionally performed with labor. By combining 3D vision, artificial intelligence, and Soft Robotics' industry-proven, IP69K-rated, soft grasping, mGripAI provides industrial robots with the hand-eye coordination of human workers.



"The protein industry has been hit the hardest by labor shortages and the pandemic has made it even more difficult for food processors to keep up with demand," said Mark Chiappetta, COO at Soft Robotics Inc. "mGripAI enables robots to handle difficult bulk protein handling applications and we're excited to demonstrate this revolutionary technology, for the first time, to the largest protein processors in the world."



mGripAI Benefits:

Reduced dependency on unavailable human labor

Increased throughput

Lower maintenance costs

Safer products

Reduction in food waste

"mGripAI opens up a host of new opportunities for CHL customers to address the challenges the industry is facing," said Bryan Stout, CHL Sales Manager. "Our ability to implement or enhance their robotic systems using artificial intelligence is a game-changer. It enables us to offer advanced capabilities using better object tracking for moving and placing products, delivering results not previously attainable."

Soft Robotics' flagship soft gripper, mGrip™ will also be featured during IPPE in partner booths; CHL Systems, Ensight Solutions, Fanuc, Harpak-Ulma, JLS Automation, Quest and Staubli Robotics.

About Soft Robotics

Soft Robotics is an industry-leading and award-winning technology company that designs and builds automated picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine perception, and artificial intelligence. The company's transformational robotic automation solutions enable machine builders to solve the hardest picking problems in food automation. Learn more at www.softroboticsinc.com .



Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include ABB Technology Ventures, Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, FANUC, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, Tyson Ventures and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

About CHL Systems

Food manufacturers are often constrained by staffing limitations, outdated technology, and bottlenecks in production systems. CHL Systems, founded in 1957, designs, builds, and installs the automation equipment that moves materials, makes products, and packs merchandise, helping customers feed their communities.

Media contact:

Julie Collura

Director, Marketing Communications

Soft Robotics, Inc.

jcollura@softroboticsinc.com

Sales contact:

Harley Green

Director, Business Development

Soft Robotics, Inc.

hgreen@softroboticsinc.com

