Super Lawyers® Selects 11 Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP Attorneys for 2022 Guide

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Lawyers®, part of Thomson Reuters , has published its guide of highly acclaimed attorneys for 2022. Each year, no more than 5% of all private attorneys in the United States pass the exhaustive selection process. Yet, for another consecutive year, 11 attorneys at the Los Angeles plaintiff's trial law firm, Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP, earned more than one listing in the 2022 Super Lawyers® guide.

To find qualified candidates, Super Lawyers® creates the candidate pool based on third-party nominations. Attorneys are not allowed to nominate themselves for consideration; they cannot solicit votes, either. This ensures that all candidates are respected within their local legal communities.

Next, in an independent review, the Super Lawyers® research team delves into the extent of each candidate's " peer recognition and professional achievement ." Community involvement and pro bono work, career history and education, case results, and representative clients are among the areas considered.

Finally, candidates are put to a blue ribbon review. This is where final selection is determined. Since Super Lawyers® lists attorneys from over 70 practice areas, blue ribbon panelists are tasked with reviewing candidates within their own practice areas. It is, therefore, a rigorous peer review.

In the 2022 Super Lawyers® guide, the following Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP attorneys were selected as listed lawyers for El Segundo, CA:

As noted above, these attorneys have been the recipients of Super Lawyers® acclaim for years. Some even earned Rising Stars recognition earlier in their careers, which Super Lawyers® reserves for up-and-coming legal professionals.

It is very rare for 11 attorneys at the same firm to be chosen for the Super Lawyers® guide, giving the Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP team reason to celebrate. The attorneys' top-tier representation has resulted not just in acclaim from Super Lawyers® and other organizations, such as U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®; it has also resulted in billions of dollars for those injured. No case is too complex for the firm's award-winning attorney team.

Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP is a premier plaintiff's trial law firm. With decades of experience, its attorneys are known for their integrity and genuine passion for the law.

