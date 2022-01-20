TEXAS-BASED H-E-B MEETS INCREASED DEMAND WITH CRESCENT FOODS' HALAL HAND-CUT

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's foremost American pioneer in premium, Halal hand-cut meat and poultry products, Crescent Foods, announced a strategic partnership with Texas-based retailer, H-E-B. The program includes a wide variety of fresh, Halal hand-cut chicken, beef, and lamb products as well as breaded, frozen offerings. Now available in select Houston, Texas locations, the program is expected to quickly expand throughout Texas.

Crescent Foods logo (PRNewsfoto/Crescent Foods)

Now available in select Houston, Texas locations, the program is expected to quickly expand

throughout Texas .

"While innovative retailers like H-E-B have carried Halal meat and poultry products in the past, the integrity of much-sought-after Halal hand-cut raises the bar," said Huthyfah Abed, executive national sales director for Crescent Foods. "While shopping at H-E-B stores, we are proud to provide the opportunity for Muslim-American guests to complete their shopping experience with freshly stocked Crescent Foods products," Abed added.

What Abed is referring to is that Crescent Foods offers the "gold standard" of Halal, meaning Halal hand-cut products—in which machines and recordings are not used to cut corners during the harvesting process. Crescent Foods' own teams ensure animals are handled by trained, qualified professionals who help to minimize discomfort and stress for animals. According to the company, these practices uphold the integrity of Halal hand-cut tradition, and to ensure resulting products are simple, clean, and pure. With third-party Halal verification and a certification process, Crescent Foods further instills confidence for customers and consumers, alike.

Featured Crescent Foods' products at select H-E-B stores include:

No-Antibiotics-Ever Chicken: whole fresh, 8-piece cut-up, boneless skinless breasts, breast tenders, boneless skinless thighs, drumsticks, ground; marinated cilantro-, southwest-, and shawarma-flavored breast fillets; and frozen, value-added chicken, which includes breaded tenders, chicken nuggets, and individual breast fillets.

Grass Fed and Finished Beef: stew meat, ribeye and strip loin steaks, chuck roast, ground.

Grass Fed and Finished Lamb: stew meat, loin chop, shoulder cut, and ground.

To commemorate the new partnership, consumers will find Texas-style appetizers, like chicken quesadillas and faux fried chicken and mac-n-cheese, on the Crescent Foods website, just in time for winter entertaining and the lead-up to Super Bowl season.

About Crescent Foods: American Pioneers in Halal Meat for the Last 25 Years. And for the next.

Crescent Foods was founded in 1995 to bring healthy, humanely processed Halal chicken to America's dinner tables. Today, Crescent Foods is the largest provider of premium quality Certified Hand-Cut Halal poultry and meat products across the United States. It prides itself on its ability to offer choice through a variety of meat and poultry cuts, products, and packaging options to retail stores, restaurants, and institutions. Crescent Foods' commitment to the highest Hand-Cut Halal standards, state-of-the-art production processes, use of technology, distribution, product development and service helps the company remain at the industry's forefront in North America and globally.

About H-E-B:

H-E-B, with sales of more than $26 billion, operates more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience at everyday low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 110,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crescent Foods