Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service in Southern Tennessee

Parent Company, Radio Systems Corporation®, acquires Invisible Fence of Chattanooga, an authorized independent dealership, in an expansion effort to support more pet owners.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand, a pioneer in the pet containment industry, announces they are expanding their service area in Southeast Tennessee by merging Invisible Fence of Chattanooga, an Authorized Independent Dealer, with Invisible Fence of the Tennessee Valley, a dealership owned by Radio Systems Corporation. This is the company's second acquisition in Tennessee. In 2020, Radio Systems Corporation acquired Invisible Fence of Tennessee Valley in Knoxville.

Invisible Fence of the Tennessee Valley has been an authorized, full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services since 1996 and serves over 9,500 pet owners. The dealership will continue to serve their customers in Knoxville and Eastern Tennessee while adding 1,300 customers in the Greater Chattanooga area.

"We're so excited to expand our direct service in Tennessee again because this is where our headquarters is. We're ready to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions while providing the same high-level of attention the customers of Greater Chattanooga have come to expect," said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence Brand.

Acquiring Invisible Fence of Chattanooga is Radio System Corporation's 20th acquisition of the year. The company recently acquired Invisible Fence of Central Alabama and now has over 240 authorized dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"The team from Chattanooga is so passionate about helping pet owners live better with their four-legged family members. Our goal is to keep dogs and cats safe at home, so they're ready to jump in and help us work toward this mission," said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the most premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

Invisible Fence of the Tennessee Valley and Invisible Fence of Chattanooga will continue to champion pet welfare in the local community through local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of Chattanooga on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

Contact: Courtney Gross

Email: cgross@invisiblefence.net

Phone: (270) 217-7981

