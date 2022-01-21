STAT partners with Applied XL to launch a new clinical trials monitoring platform powered by artificial intelligence STAT Trials Pulse provides life science professionals with early signals about clinical development, accelerating decision-making on partnerships, regulatory strategy, investment, and more

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2015, our team at STAT has worked tirelessly to deliver trusted and authoritative journalism about health, medicine, and the life sciences to millions of readers around the world. We are thrilled to unveil a new product that has been under development for over a year and that we believe will transform how readers like you track and analyze clinical trials data: STAT Trials Pulse .

Developed by artificial intelligence company Applied XL , in conjunction with STAT's national biotech team, STAT Trials Pulse uses machine learning and editorial-driven algorithms to help life sciences and health care professionals identify, in real-time, the most important updates happening in the clinical trials space.

"Our team has created a product that merges machine learning and computational journalism. There is a growing demand for current and transparent information in the scientific and research community. STAT Trials Pulse fulfills these needs, giving users an unbeatable competitive advantage," said Francesco Marconi, Co-Founder & CEO of Applied XL.

Users who access the platform can build personalized, dynamic feeds to monitor the specific conditions, interventions, and organizations that matter most to them. They can also use a proprietary discovery tool to surface noteworthy trends in the clinical trial space, identify emerging research activity, and detect disruptions to company pipelines. And, crucially, they receive these updates in real-time, through contextualized alerts that announce when studies stop unexpectedly, or when there are changes in completion dates, enrollment, and more. You can see a full list of features at statnews.com/trials-pulse .

"Our mission at STAT has always been to provide readers with leading coverage on health, science, and medicine. Now, STAT is expanding beyond reporting. With STAT Trials Pulse, our organization has taken a huge step in providing industry professionals with the insights and knowledge they need to succeed. Today's announcement is a game-changer for how we use technology to acquire information," said Rick Berke, STAT co-founder and executive editor.

The platform's annual cost is $1,500 per year. STAT Trials Pulse is available for a four-week free trial to all new users who sign up. Get started at https://trials.appliedxl.com .

ABOUT STAT:

Founded in 2015, STAT is a national digital media brand that focuses on delivering fast, deep, and tough-minded journalism about the life sciences industries to over six million monthly site visitors and an additional 20 million readers on the Apple News app. STAT takes you inside academic labs, biotech boardrooms, and political backrooms, casting a critical eye on scientific discoveries, scrutinizing corporate strategies, and chronicling the roiling battles for talent, money, and market share. With an award-winning newsroom, STAT provides indispensable insights and exclusive stories on the technologies, personalities, power brokers, and political forces driving massive changes in the life sciences industry — and a revolution in human health.

ABOUT APPLIED XL:

Founded in 2020, Applied XL develops real-time information systems to track the health of people, places, and the planet to help accelerate the path to sustainable growth. Applied XL combines pioneering computational journalism techniques and expert networks to power intuitive intelligence products for professionals in specialized industries. The company is staffed by computational journalists and machine learning engineers.

