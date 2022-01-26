Leading international aviation lawyer Kenneth P. Quinn joins Clyde & Co's global aviation practice

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Clyde & Co has announced today the hire of leading international aviation lawyer and industry expert Kenneth P. Quinn as a Partner in its global aviation practice, based in Washington, D.C.

Kenneth is one of the most pre-eminent aviation lawyers in the US and globally due to his work on multiple aviation crises, from Pan Am 103 and the ValuJet crash, to 9/11 and telecom/aviation spectrum disputes, to the certification of Virgin America and the grounding of the B787. He has held many senior prominent positions in government, the Bar, and industry, including acting as the General Counsel and Secretary of the Flight Safety Foundation for the past 20 years.

He has previously served as the Chief Counsel of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Counselor to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, and Senior Advisor to the U.S. Office of the President-Elect. He was named a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, where he serves on its Member Services Board, and was elected President of the International Aviation Club.

Kenneth served as Chair of the American Bar Association Forum on Air & Space Law, then as Editor-in-Chief of its journal, The Air & Space Lawyer, for 13 years. He was appointed Vice Chair of the ICAO Task Force on Safety Information Protection.

He brings over 30 years of experience acting as litigation, regulatory, enforcement, antitrust, and commercial counsel to several domestic and international airlines, aerospace companies, lenders and lessors, private equity and hedge funds, airport developers, online travel and social media companies, air mobility companies, maintenance and repair stations, and other aviation companies.

Kenneth Quinn comments: "I'm thrilled to join Clyde & Co's international aviation practice, which I know well and have long regarded as the global top gun firm in aviation law. We're supporting the industry on its emergence from the pandemic, helping them to embrace and shape the environmental, infrastructure, and technological changes on the horizon."

Kenneth has been ranked highly in many publications, including Best Lawyers in America, Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement, 2010-2022; Band 1, Chambers USA Aviation Regulatory - National, 2006-2019; Who's Who Legal, Aviation: Regulatory - DC, 2009-2020; Best of the Best USA, Aviation, Euromoney/Legal Media Group, 2009, 2011-2019; and Experts Guide to the World's Leading Aviation Lawyers, Euromoney/Legal Media Group, 2007-2019.

Prior to joining Clyde & Co, Kenneth was Chair of the Global Aviation Practice at Baker McKenzie, and Head of the Aviation, Aerospace and Transportation Practice at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

Commenting on Kenneth's appointment, the Global Chair of Clyde & Co's Aviation Practice, Kevin Sutherland, says: "We are honored that Kenneth has selected us as his law firm of choice and the platform best suited for his leading global regulatory and commercial aviation practice. His appointment further strengthens our position as a top global aviation law firm and will enable us to continue to provide a full range of services to our clients in the aviation sector."

Clyde & Co's global aviation practice covers the full range of aviation issues including regulatory, finance, commercial, emergency response and liability, environmental and sustainability. Beyond traditional aviation, Clyde & Co is at the forefront of practice in the space and satellite insurance market, and has established itself as the leading authority on the regulation of drones.

Clyde & Co is a leading global law firm, specialising in the sectors that underpin global trade and commercial activity, namely: insurance, transport, infrastructure, energy, and trade and commodities. It is globally integrated, offering a comprehensive range of contentious and non-contentious legal services and commercially-minded legal advice to businesses operating across developed and developing markets. Clyde & Co is committed to operating in a responsible way. This means progressing towards a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the diversity of its communities and clients, using its legal skills to support its communities through pro bono work, volunteering and charitable partnerships, and minimising the impact it has on the environment. The firm has 440 partners, 1800 lawyers, 2500 legal professionals and 4000 staff in over 50 offices and associated offices worldwide.

