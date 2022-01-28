Dynamic Artificial Turf Installation Revitalizes Costa Mesa Home

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial grass has been consistently appreciated for Southern California landscaping use due to its durability and low maintenance requirements. However, it's also seeing a recent increase in popularity for its use as a landscape design element. Adding pieces of synthetic turf to a walkway or driveway is a unique way to elevate your landscape design and add visual interest. One Costa Mesa, CA family recently enlisted King Turf to help them transform their home by renovating their front yard with beautiful and durable artificial grass, including adding turf strips to their driveway for a one-of-a-kind design feature.

Artificial grass installation in Costa Mesa, CA by King Turf (PRNewswire)

King Turf recently installed more than 1,900 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's

Platinum and Pet Turf artificial grass in a home in Costa Mesa, CA. TigerTurf Platinum artificial turf features a triple coloring of field green, clover, and apple blade tones with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 2 inches. With a 88-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. A combination of state-of-the-art 3D curvy "W" fiber grass blades and curly ribbed "C" fiber grass blades provide greater resiliency and stability while creating a hyper realistic appearance. TigerTurf Pet Turf, used for the turf strips accenting the driveway, has a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones with brown thatch. It has a 1-inch pile height and 60-ounce face weight, making it perfect for heavy foot traffic applications. Both turf varieties are also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

King Turf's client was seeking a landscape transformation that would complement their mid-century modern home while remaining evergreen in California's drought-riddled landscape. With low-maintenance SGW synthetic grass, King Turf's clients could reduce their monthly utility bills, conserve water, and keep their front yard pristine all year long. Although they were initially attracted to SGW Malibu turf, they ultimately chose Platinum with their installer's guidance due to the vibrant color and unparalleled softness underfoot. Pet Turf was chosen for the driveway turf strips due to its incredibly durable nature, allowing it to remain lush and full even when repeatedly stepped on or driven over. Ultimately, King Turf achieved a stunning turf installation that made their clients the envy of the neighborhood.

King Turf has operated for the last four years throughout Costa Mesa and the greater Southern California area. They specialize in artificial grass installation as well as other landscaping services. They take great pride in their customer service and the consistently positive feedback they receive from their clients, and they hope to continue growing in the future.

King Turf is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for January 2022.

King Turf:

King Turf proudly serves the Southern California area, offering residential and commercial synthetic grass installation as well as landscaping services. Having started from the bottom several years ago, King Turf is now a preferred artificial grass installer throughout Orange County, CA. You can learn more about King Turf and receive an estimate for your next project by contacting owner Juan Zamorano at (562) 318-7617.

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

