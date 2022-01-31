Buy a Heart...Give a Heart This Valentine's Day with Eli's Cheesecake of Chicago February 11th - February 14th

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is a celebration of love. In addition to the hugs and kisses kind, Eli's Cheesecake will share the love with those who keep us safe. For every Valentine's Day cheesecake purchased, Eli's will donate a cheesecake to front line workers at Cook County's John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital in Chicago and Alivio Medical Center in Pilsen.

Heart-shaped cheesecakes, Valentine's Day inspired bite-size chocolate enrobed Cuties...the ultimate box of chocolates, and a fun for the family DIY Cheesecake Dipper Kit highlight Eli's offerings. To order nationwide: shop.elicheesecake.com by 8:00AM CT on February 10, 2022 for Valentine's Day delivery.

Eli's heart throbbing mail order menu includes:

Eli's Valentine's Day DIY Dipper Decorating Kit: Who doesn't love food on a stick?

Includes 6 frozen "naked" Original Plain cheesecake slices on sticks, Belgian chocolate for dipping, and fun decorations. Enjoy frozen.

Eli's Sweetheart Cuties: Bite-sized squares of Original Plain Cheesecake, enrobed in bittersweet chocolate, all dressed up for Valentine's Day! Enjoy frozen.

Heart Shaped Cheesecakes:

Turtle : Caramel cheesecake topped with bittersweet chocolate, caramel and toasted pecans.

Miniature Belgian Chocolate Hearts (6): M ade with deep, rich Belgian chocolate, topped with a crunchy layer of chocolate and hazelnuts, dusted with imported cocoa.

I Heart Cheesecake: White chocolate cheesecake topped with whole raspberries.

For high-res images, https://photos.app.goo.gl/qzyzPpDNN9NvrPZD6

In Chicago? Visit Eli's famous bakery for curbside delivery, (6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive in Chicago). Open: Mon-Sat. Pre-order: ehungry.com/ElisCheesecake or call 773-205-3800. Bakery exclusives include raspberry topped heart shaped chocolate cheesecake for two, decorated heart cookies, miniature Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake hearts and more. All sweet treats from $5.00 - $24.99.

About Eli's Cheesecake:

In 1980, Eli Schulman declared cheesecake would be the signature dessert for his legendary Chicago steakhouse, Eli's The Place for Steak. His unconventional fast and hot baking method resulted in the creation of "Chicago style" cheesecake: a beautiful caramelization on the outside and a creamy consistency on the inside, baked on an all-butter shortbread cookie crust. Often referred to as a symbol of Chicago, Eli's is known for creating giant celebratory cakes, like the 2,000 lb. ones for the Inaugurations of Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Eli's is a third-generation family-owned business, hand making all its desserts at Eli's Cheesecake World, located on Chicago's northwest side. Eli's attributes its success to following Schulman's words of wisdom: "Charity will never bust you," and "Treat others as if you were the other."

For: The Eli's Cheesecake Company

6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive

Chicago, IL 60634

View original content:

SOURCE Eli's Cheesecake