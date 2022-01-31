LA ACCOUNTING FIRM GEARS UP FOR TAX SEASON WITH LATEST SMALL BUSINESS FOCUSED SOFTWARE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "2021 is expected to be one of the most challenging tax filing years in recent memory for small business owners," according to Anthony Sykes, founder and CEO of Anthony Sykes and Co Inc.

With the pandemic, supply chain issues, inflation and the Great Resignation all converging at once, small business owners are being challenged as never before. The owners are trying to figure out how to remain profitable and competitive at the same time in this chaotic environment. In addition, small business owners need to figure out how to navigate what is expected to be a very challenging tax filing year.

That is where Anthony Sykes and Company can be of service. The firm with the benefit of new software programs, is focusing its efforts on helping small businesses meet these challenges. The new programs can provide a client with a comparative analysis of the company's income and expenses from previous years as well as compare the company's performance with similar sized firms.

"What we do is not only look at the history of the company's income and expenses but also at what is currently happening with their competitors to prepare for the future. Fortune 500 companies have always had these capabilities but for the little guy, it has not always been an affordable option," says Sykes.

Anthony Sykes and Co Inc. is a Los Angeles Accounting and Tax Firm dedicated to meeting the accounting, bookkeeping and tax planning needs of small business and individuals throughout the country.

