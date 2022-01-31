PETRIAGE, CRUM & FORSTER PET INSURANCE GROUP™ JOIN FORCES TO ENHANCE HEALTH OF PETS

BELLEVUE, Wash. and AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petriage, a pet health technology company whose connected care platform strengthens bonds between veterinarians and pet parents, and Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group, provider of the ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance and Hartville Pet Insurance programs, today jointly announced a partnership that will significantly increase the pet parents who have access to Petriage's unique online pet symptom checker and Petriage Live, its 24/7 nurse helpline.

The partnership, the first between Petriage and a pet insurer, continues Petriage's mission to help veterinarians provide seamless, connected care for their clients, including turnkey practice management system integration, so that pet parents can help provide the best possible care for their furry family members. The service is expected to become available to customers enrolled in the ASPCA ® Pet Health Insurance and Hartville Pet Insurance programs in early 2022.

Driven by artificial intelligence and protected by a U.S. patent, Petriage's veterinarian-validated teletriage symptom analysis tool informs pet parents with 97%-plus accuracy of the urgency for seeking care for their ailing dog or cat, based on information they input about their pet's symptoms. The phone-based Petriage Live consultative triage service provides trusted advice to pet owners any time from a team of dedicated licensed veterinary nurses, after a pet owner's use of the symptom checker.

"We are thrilled to join with Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group, North America's fourth-largest pet insurer by market share, to improve the overall quality of care to more pets," said Petriage CEO Joe Coury. "Our partnership not only validates Petriage's innovative and industry-leading approach to Teletriage, it significantly increases the number of pet parents who can benefit from our connected care platform."

Bob Capobianco, Senior Vice President of Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group, said, "Our partnership with Petriage and the access it provides to their symptom analysis tool and 24/7 vet nurse helpline enhances the value of our insurance to pet parents, supporting our mission to help pets enjoy longer and healthier lives."

Under the partnership, explained Allon Freiman, Petriage's chief strategy officer and a co-founder, "Pet parents will be able to access the Petriage symptom checker and the 24/7 Petriage Live service directly from their ASPCA Pet Health Insurance or Hartville Pet Insurance program member centers. For pet parents whose family veterinarians are partnered with Petriage, they will receive the added benefit of having their vet automatically notified of Petriage analysis recommendations," Freiman noted.

Petriage is a B2B pet health technology company that brings a state-of-the-art, comprehensive telehealth solution to veterinary practices and their clients. Designed by a vet specifically for veterinarians, its connected care platform gives vets the tools to improve patient outcomes, enrich client experience, and grow practice revenue – all while streamlining their day-to-day operations and protecting their team's work-life balance.

Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group (C&F Pet) is committed to helping pet parents get access to reliable and affordable pet health insurance plans. With a history dating back to 1997, making it one of the original providers in the U.S., C&F Pet utilizes various go-to-market strategies, including direct-to-consumer, employee benefits, white labels, and other partnerships.

The ASPCA® is not an insurer and is not engaged in the business of insurance. Through a licensing agreement, the ASPCA receives a royalty fee that is in exchange for use of the ASPCA's marks and is not a charitable contribution.

C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™ is a trademark of United States Fire Insurance Company. The Crum & Forster group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best Company 2020.

