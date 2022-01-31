The Vitamin Shoppe's First-Ever Franchise Store Opens for Business in Greensboro, NC The North Carolina opening is part of an innovative, omnichannel franchise model that expands

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the launch of its first-ever franchise store, located in Greensboro, North Carolina. The store represents a historic milestone in The Vitamin Shoppe's 45-year history as the company embarks on an innovative new franchising growth strategy.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe (PRNewswire)

The Greensboro store is an existing location previously operated by The Vitamin Shoppe and now converted to a franchise unit. The franchisee is a group of partners, comprising Muhammad Kamran Awan, Preet Kamal, Gurmeet Singh, and Husnain Bajwa, who are leading entrepreneurs in the Greensboro area. The partners own and operate multiple businesses across hotels, restaurants, real estate, property management, and retail in the region.

Under terms of the franchise agreement, the partners will renovate the Greensboro store into The Vitamin Shoppe's updated Innovation format, as well as open three new stores by 2024 within their franchise territory in greater Greensboro.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with a group of entrepreneurs who share our deeply held brand values and envision tremendous growth potential for The Vitamin Shoppe. Mr. Awan, Ms. Kamal, Mr. Singh, and Mr. Bajwa have operated dynamic, customer-focused businesses in this region for over 17 years and they will bring that same passion and expertise to the management of The Vitamin Shoppe. This unique opportunity to convert a successful, company-owned location to a franchise store under the guidance of local experts will strengthen our business in North Carolina. I'm confident our customers and Health Enthusiast associates are in good hands."

Announced in 2021, The Vitamin Shoppe's franchise model offers independent retail operators the opportunity to open stores in their own communities around the United States for the first time since the company's founding in 1977. The Vitamin Shoppe is focused on opening new franchise locations, with the potential for select conversions of existing stores when part of a franchisee's mutually agreed-upon strategic development plan.

"I and my partners are honored to mark this momentous occasion in The Vitamin Shoppe's history as its first franchise location," said Mr. Awan. "As dedicated members of the Greensboro community for many years, we look forward to expanding The Vitamin Shoppe's commitment to industry-leading quality, innovation, and expertise to even more of our customers and neighbors."

The Vitamin Shoppe's unique franchise model rewards franchise partners for driving online and app sales within their territory, which creates a seamless omnichannel experience for both franchisees and their customers.

Franchise partners have the opportunity to leverage the trusted quality of The Vitamin Shoppe brand and its unparalleled expertise in the fast-growing health and wellness sector when they open new locations. Since 1977, The Vitamin Shoppe has grown into the premiere global destination for health and wellness solutions, supporting millions of customers annually on their journeys of lifelong wellness. The company continues to modernize its business with a digital-first mindset that meets consumers where and when they prefer to shop in today's evolving retail landscape.

Potential franchise partners can visit www.OwnAVitaminShoppe.com to start the discovery and application process, including financial disclosures and requirements.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local retail and e-commerce partners.

(PRNewsfoto/The Vitamin Shoppe) (PRNewswire)

