USO Announces Strategic Relationship with EY to Expand Career Opportunities for the Military Community The three-year partnership offers service members and military spouses continued career support through the USO's signature programs

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations (USO) and Ernst & Young LLP (EY) are joining forces to support professional development within the military community. During a three-year strategic relationship, the USO and EY will create career and mentorship opportunities for service members and their spouses.

USO Logo for dark background. (PRNewsfoto/USO) (PRNewswire)

"The USO and EY share a commitment to helping others become the best versions of themselves. This relationship will allow thousands of our brave troops and their spouses to plan rewarding professional lives that leverage their unique skillsets," said USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II. "EY representatives already sit on six USO advisory boards throughout the United States, and we are looking forward to even more cross-organization engagement in the future."

A $1.5M donation and pro bono services from EY will support numerous USO initiatives between Jan. 2022 and Dec. 2024. These include the USO Pathfinder® Transition Program, which connects the military community to employment, education, financial readiness, and mentorship opportunities. It is a crucial resource for the 200,000-plus service members and 650,000-plus military spouses who experience a major life transition each year.

The strategic relationship will also strengthen EY's hiring initiatives while raising awareness of the USO's important role in military career development. EY employees will have a chance to meaningfully engage with service members through mentorship, board positions, and storytelling. Each interaction will help bridge the military-civilian divide and give more than thanks to those in uniform.

"EY's long-standing commitment to supporting veterans is an important part of our diverse and inclusive culture. A strategic relationship with the USO builds on our shared commitment to supporting military members and their families, particularly as they begin the transition back into civilian life," said Anthony Caterino, Executive Sponsor of the EY US Veterans Network and EY Global Deputy Managing Partner – Business Enablement. "By expanding the meaningful work that's currently done through EY engagement on local and Regional USO boards, we're honored to create new opportunities to support those who serve our nation and be the employer of choice for veterans and military spouses." On the EY side, the relationship will be led by Paul Estrada, EY Partner, Executive Chair of the EY Veterans Network and USO West Region Board member, as well as Orlan Boston, EY Americas Sustainability & Environmental, Social, and Governance Markets Leader and USO Board of Governors member.

Follow the USO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and join the conversation using #BetheForce and #MoreThanThanks on social media.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About EY:

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Drummond

ddrummond@uso.org

202-243-8621

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USO