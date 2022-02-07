SciTec, Inc. awarded $5M on SpEC OTA to Prototype FORGE SSP

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciTec, Inc., a small non-traditional business, was awarded a Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) Other Transaction Authority (OTA) prototype contract for $5M for U.S. Space System Command's Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution Sensor Specific Processing (FORGE SSP) on 20 December 2021. FORGE SSP is a 9-month competitive effort to prototype a software architecture and application hosted on the Government-owned FORGE framework to process legacy Space Based Infrared Sensor (SBIRS) data. The SSP application will be prototyped for the SBIRS Highly Elliptical Orbit (HEO) sensors.

"FORGE SSP will deliver the crucial first step in the missile warning/missile defense processing chain, taking raw sensor data, and normalizing it for downstream exploitation, while simultaneously delivering an open, secure, and government-owned solution," said David Simenc, SciTec Executive Director Tactical Systems. "SciTec has been a change agent in OPIR for over 40 years, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership with SSC driving modernization of mission data processing for missile warning."

SciTec will execute this effort out of its Boulder, Colorado software application development factory. Joining SciTec to deliver this prototype capability are the Missile Defense Business Unit of Northrop Grumman Corporation's Space Systems Sector and Radiance Technologies, Inc.

About SciTec

SciTec is a non-traditional small business developing and exploiting remote sensing technologies to deliver trusted, actionable information for national security. Founded in Princeton, New Jersey in 1979, SciTec provides its customers with unique capabilities in target detection, characterization, and custody; time dominant data fusion; autonomous mission management; mission data analysis; and countermeasure test equipment and field testing. SciTec has been at the forefront of Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) sensor systems engineering and mission data processing for over four decades and is committed to the rapid delivery of "no-fail" warfighting technologies. Current OPIR activities range from development of the next-generation ground processing enterprise to implementation of on-board processing applications into next-generation constellations.

