SNBR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Sleep Number Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2022 -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Sleep Number Corporation ("Sleep Number" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNBR).

Class Period: February 18, 2021 – July 20, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 14, 2022

Class Period: February 18, 2021 – July 20, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 14, 2022

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (2) Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies, and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (3) because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Numbers production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Numbers ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (4) thus, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for Sleep Numbers products; and (5) that, as a result, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars' worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting Sleep Numbers financial results.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

