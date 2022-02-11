Andersen Named One of 'America's Best Large Employers' for the Third Consecutive Year by Forbes

BAYPORT, Minn., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, has been named a Forbes Best Large Employer for 2022, ranked consecutively since 2019.

Andersen Named One of ‘America's Best Large Employers’ for the Third Consecutive Year by Forbes (PRNewswire)

"With over 11,000 employees across the U.S., we are honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers," said Karen Richard, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Andersen Corporation. "Our people are our greatest asset and the heart of our company and we strive every day to be a company where all employees feel welcomed, valued and inspired to achieve their full potential — to be a company everyone loves."

Forbes partnered with market research company, Statista, to identify the companies liked best by employees. Statista surveyed approximately 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions.

The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others and prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. Responses to over 30 questions about work-related topics such as working conditions, salary, potential for development and company reputation were also factored into the rankings.

Last month, Andersen was designated as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality," having earned a top score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

To see the full list of award-winners, click here.

*2020 Andersen brand survey of U.S. homeowners

ABOUT ANDERSEN WINDOWS & DOORS

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 11,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

