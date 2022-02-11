Katten Named 2022 "Best Law Firm" for Quant Client Service

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that for the second consecutive year, the firm was named "Best Law Firm" during the HFM US Quant Services Awards virtual ceremony, honoring service providers who have "demonstrated exceptional innovation, customer service and business performance" over the past 12 months in the area of quantitative and algorithmic trading.

Katten was named HFM US Quant Services Awards Best Law Firm. (PRNewswire)

"This recognition heightens our profile as a law firm trusted by some of the largest quant and algorithmic trading firms anywhere, and it salutes our extraordinary interdisciplinary team, which accomplishes this industry-leading work," said Lance Zinman, Global Chair of Katten's Financial Markets and Funds practice.

He added: "With our integrated, 360-degree approach, we help some of the largest asset managers in the world achieve their business goals, even in the most challenging market environments because we understand the full spectrum of factors that affect these businesses from the competition for technology and talent and the importance of intellectual property protection and data security to all of the often-changing global regulations involved."

This year's virtual Quant Service Awards ceremony covered the full breadth of quant fund product and service provision and again acknowledged Katten for its history of providing top-of-class, business-savvy counsel to scores of asset managers, the largest quant funds, and most of the industry's major proprietary trading firms, including early pioneers of these strategies.

Katten was named top onshore law firm for startups at the HFM US Services Awards in 2020 and shortlisted in the "Best Onshore Law Firm" and "Best Advisory Firm – Regulation & Compliance" categories.

"Our team has been a leader in the quant and algorithmic trading space since its inception. This distinction reflects the best in breed experience, comprehensive knowledge and highly commercial approach of the Katten team," said Wendy E. Cohen, partner and co-chair of Katten's Investment Management and Funds practice, part of the Financial Markets and Funds group.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include commercial finance, corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

Contact: Jackie Heard

+1.312.902.5450

jackie.heard@katten.com



Kate Shenk

+1.312.577.8415

kate.shenk@katten.com

Katten (PRNewsfoto/Katten) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Katten