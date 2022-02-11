PenFed Credit Union Launches Marketing Campaign with Ad Airing During the Big Game Campaign Continues to Highlight PenFed's Great Rates for Both Military and Civilian Members

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, announced today the launch of an integrated marketing campaign that will kick off with an ad airing in the Washington region during the big game on Sunday, February 13. The marketing campaign continues to focus on highlighting how members of the military and civilians both save money through great rates and features digital and high-reach television media.

"For 87 years we have been serving the military with some of the nation's best rates, and now everyone has the opportunity to save money with PenFed. Through this campaign we continue to make that takeaway perfectly clear – our rates are for everyone – military and non-military," said PenFed Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia.

PenFed membership is open to everyone as it's one of only three federal credit unions with an open national membership charter.

The marketing campaign promotes PenFed's leading rates for checking and premium online savings, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans and personal loans. The ads will air widely in the Washington D.C. area during primetime sports coverage including professional basketball, hockey, baseball, college basketball and local news. Media will also air nationally through digital video and streaming channels.

The campaign is a continuation of the successful "PenFed Saves You Money" campaign launched in 2020 that has helped to welcome over 500,000 additional members over two volume record setting years for PenFed.

PenFed membership is required to receive any products.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2.6 million members worldwide with over $32.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

