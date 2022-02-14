<span class="legendSpanClass">UpStream Healthcare continues to attract heavy-hitting national industry leaders to its mission to</span><span class="legendSpanClass">give physicians the support they need to treat older Americans.</span>

UPSTREAM HEALTHCARE APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERAN TOM TRAN AS CFO AND BOARD MEMBER; NATIONAL LEADER NICK LOPORCARO ASSUMES ROLE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; AND ANEESH CHOPRA, FIRST CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER OF THE UNITED STATES ACCEPTS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR ROLE

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpStream Healthcare, the fastest growing full risk primary care organization has appointed Thomas Tran as its chief financial officer, announced company CEO, Dr. Sanjay Doddamani.

Tran has over 35 years of experience in healthcare and retired in early 2021 as CFO of Molina Healthcare, a Fortune 500 managed care company focused on government-sponsored healthcare programs. He previously served as CFO of WellCare Health Plans, Inc., and held senior leadership roles at UnitedHealth Group, ConnectiCare, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and Cigna. Mr. Tran will also have a seat on the company board, joining two industry stalwarts – Nick Loporcaro and Aneesh Chopra.

"This is a sentinel moment in the company's history," said Fergus Hoban, founder of UpStream. "Tom has the deepest expertise in healthcare finance, especially in Medicare administered plans. He will create the structure we need to provide tens of thousands of primary care physicians with the resources and financial model to provide optimal healthcare to seniors."

Mr. Tran said, "I am humbled to become UpStream's CFO and scale the financial model to support Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients across the country. UpStream has the ideal recipe to assist physicians to take better care of patients."

"Our goal is to democratize value-based care for all primary care physicians, regardless of their experience, resources and balance sheet – in full-risk so that we can truly make a dent in the cost of healthcare for seniors," said CEO of UpStream, Dr. Sanjay Doddamani. "With Tom taking on the mantle of our finance team, we will work tirelessly to ensure this unwavering commitment becomes a large-scale reality."

The UpStream board will be led by former Landmark Health CEO, Nick Loporcaro. Mr. Loporcaro shepherded Landmark through a significant growth period and recent merger with Optum. He is a senior operating partner at The Vistria Group and previously held the position of President of McKesson's U.S. Pharma and Specialty Health businesses.

"I believe UpStream has the potential and ability to be a full-risk healthcare organization reaching millions of lives with our provider partners, "said Mr. Loporcaro. "I'm excited to be able to support such an incredible growth story that provides a meaningful path to primary care physicians rewarding them for better care, by embedding highly skilled teams in these doctors' offices to increase quality of care and reduce provider burnout."

He welcomed incoming independent director, Aneesh Chopra, a nationally acclaimed technology guru, who was the first chief technology officer of the United States under President Barack Obama.

"Aneesh is a leading industry expert in healthcare technology, but it is his passion for Medicare and use of data insights that will contribute to UpStream in a big way" remarked Fergus Hoban, president and founder. He concluded by saying, "We now have Tom's expertise in finance, Nick's experience in leading the largest home-based provider organization and a Fortune 10 healthcare company, and Aneesh with his vast health technology and data science experience, to support Sanjay and his all-star leadership team."

Chopra is the author of Innovative State: How New Technologies Can Transform Government, and co-founder and president of CareJourney™, a healthcare analytics solutions company that has access to Medicare data sets to better define risk populations and provide a roadmap for physicians to accelerate the journey to value-based care.

"We need an all-hands-on-deck approach to make a meaningful impact in care delivery, but through UpStream Healthcare, we have an opportunity to scale a valuable combination of incentives and clinical levers. UpStream aids physicians to prescribe, dispense and address health inequities so that patients can live more meaningfully with better managed chronic conditions," said Mr. Chopra. "With the Innovaccer™ and CareJourney™ platforms in place, UpStream can build upon a robust data foundation spanning millions of lives to help inform decisions that better coordinate and effectively manage total costs for seniors."

About UpStream Healthcare

UpStream Healthcare Company is a billion-dollar, global risk, managed services organization providing physicians with the support and systems they need to improve healthcare for seniors. To achieve this, UpStream embeds a powerful support platform that facilitates physicians, pharmacists, and nurses to work together in primary care practices to achieve better outcomes and value.

