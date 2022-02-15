Dutch Bros and its customers to support local food banks for annual Dutch Luv Day

Dutch Bros will donate $1 from every drink sold to nonprofits providing meals to their communities

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Feb. 18, all Dutch Bros Coffee locations will share the Dutch Luv with its annual campaign to raise funds to help provide meals for our communities. Each of the company's 500+ locations will donate $1 from every drink sold to local food banks.

Dutch Luv Day started as a canned food drive in 2007. It’s grown over the last 16 years to raise more than $2.3 million for nonprofits dedicated to nonprofits dedicated to meeting community needs. (PRNewswire)

"Giving back to the communities we serve is part of who we've always been. We're stoked to kick off this year with our 16th annual Dutch Luv Day," said Katie Hutchison, vice president of social impact at Dutch Bros Coffee. "We're so thankful for our crews and customers who show up to make a difference, together."

On average, a $1 donation helps provide three meals. In 2021, Dutch Bros raised $537,983 on Dutch Luv day. This allowed local organizations to serve 1,613,949 meals throughout their communities.

This year, Dutch Luv Day partners include Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Boise Rescue Mission, Utah Food Bank, Houston Food Bank and St. Mary's Food Bank in Arizona.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 500 locations in 13 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

