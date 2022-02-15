Manulife Investment Management announces promotions and updates to fixed-income teams reflecting depth and strength of global franchise

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - A hallmark of Manulife Investment Management's organization is the depth and strength of its global investment teams. This trait is evident in how talent is developed and nurtured through training and mentoring, advancement opportunities, and thoughtful succession planning. Consistent with these objectives, Manulife Investment Management is pleased to announce promotions and updates to its fixed-income investment teams, which the firm believes strengthens the global organization for today and for the years ahead.

"We're excited to make these announcements to the global fixed-income franchise, a more than 150-person-deep bench of talented investment professionals who practice a team-based approach to portfolio management," said Christopher P. Conkey, CFA, head of public markets, Manulife Investment Management. "We're confident that the teams' investment philosophies and collaborative processes will remain unchanged and will continue to help our clients reach their investment goals."

Updates to the global multi-sector team

Daniel S. Janis III , head of global multi-sector fixed income, has announced his plan to retire on March 15, 2023 .

Christopher M. Chapman , CFA, portfolio manager, has been promoted and named co-head of the team, effective immediately, to help ensure a smooth transition for clients over the next 13 months. Chris will report to John F. Addeo , CFA, CIO of global fixed income, Manulife Investment Management.

Dan will continue to oversee all portfolio management efforts through the transition in support of the team's strategies and clients' agreed-on investment objectives. Chris will become head of the team on Dan's retirement.

Bradley L. Lutz , CFA, portfolio manager, preferred income, will join the team as a portfolio manager, effective March 31, 2022 , and report to Chris.

Sherri Tilley has joined Manulife Investment Management as a client portfolio manager, effective February 16, 2022 .

Core and core-plus fixed-income team promotion

Connor Minnaar , CFA, securitized analyst on the securitized assets research team, has been promoted to portfolio manager on the core and core-plus fixed-income team, effective March 31, 2022 . Connor will focus on the Government Income and Money Market Strategies and report to Howard C. Greene , CFA, and Jeffrey N. Given , CFA.

Asia fixed-income team promotions

Murray Collis , deputy CIO, fixed income, Asia (ex- Japan ) has been promoted to CIO, fixed income, Asia (ex- Japan ), assuming oversight of the Asia ex- Japan franchise from Endre Pedersen , deputy CIO, global fixed income, and CIO, global emerging-market fixed income, while continuing to report to him in this capacity.

Alvin Ong , CFA, CESGA, portfolio manager, Singapore fixed income, has been promoted to the role of head of fixed income, Singapore . Alvin will continue to report to Murray Collis .

Newly formed global credit team

The U.S. high-yield and preferred income teams have been combined to form the global credit team.

Caryn E. Rothman , CFA, has been promoted to senior portfolio manager and head of the global credit team and will be listed as a portfolio manager across all of the team's funds effective March 31, 2022 .

Both Joseph H. Bozoyan , CFA, portfolio manager, preferred income, and Dennis F. McCafferty , CFA, portfolio manager, will now report to Caryn, who will continue to report to John Addeo .

John Addeo will no longer be a listed portfolio manager on the Global Credit team's strategies except for the Global Multi-Asset Diversified Income and the Multi-Asset High Income strategies.

"We celebrate these updates and promotions, which exhibit the commitment we've made to clients to provide the highest level of service through the growth and development of our investment professionals," said John Addeo. "We congratulate Dan on his achievements over his 38-year career in the investment industry and thank him for his work on behalf of Manulife Investment Management and our clients. We have every expectation that the team will continue to build on his significant contributions."

"These announcements reflect both the depth and talent of the investment teams and how the research and trading functions have enhanced the exchange of information and offered insight and perspective from all aspects of the fixed-income and currency markets to contribute to performance outcomes," John added.

