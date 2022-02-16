Cold Stone Creamery Brings Back the Luckiest Flavor of the Season Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream Returns for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get a head start on St. Patrick's Day celebrations this year with the return of a fan-favorite. We're feeling lucky to feature Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream in an eye-catching Creation™ and Shake beginning February 16 at Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com).

It's back! Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream has returned to Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide until March 31 .

Our Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow™ Creation features Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream mixed with double the Lucky Charms™ Marshmallows, Whipped Topping and Gold Glitter. Additionally, Cold Stone Creamery® is offering green waffle cones and bowls to complete your Lucky Creations™.

And every leprechaun will love our Sprinkled with Charms™ Shake, made with Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream and topped with Whipped Topping, Gold Glitter and Lucky Charms™ Marshmallows.

Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream and Lucky Charms cereal define childhood magic and we couldn't be luckier to work with General Mills again this year to bring smiles to your table with the nostalgia of this limited time flavor," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "These Lucky Charms treats are as fun to look at as they are to eat!"

Promotional Flavor:

Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream

Promotional Creation™:

Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow™ – Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream, double the Lucky Charms™ Marshmallows, Whipped Topping & Gold Glitter

Promotional Shake:

Sprinkled with Charms™ – Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream topped with Whipped Topping, Gold Glitter & Lucky Charms™ Marshmallows

Promotional Add-on:

Green Waffle Cones & Bowls

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

