Mon Power Completes Improvements to Enhance Service Reliability

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Power, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has completed several improvements to its distribution system that are designed to reduce service interruptions for 2,883 customers.

The projects include the installation of animal guards, new equipment to isolate trouble locations on power lines and reduce the impact of outages, and the construction of new lines to connect customers to a backup power feed for faster service restoration.

"Delivering safe and reliable electric service to our customers is at the heart of everything we do, and these strategic improvements will help us to reduce the frequency and duration of power outages across our service area," said Jim Myers, president of FirstEnergy's West Virginia operations.

The completed work includes:

In Barbour County , the installation of animal guards on several distribution transformers in the Belington area to reduce the number of animal-related outages for 146 customers. These plastic equipment covers help prevent outages caused when animals contact energized transformers.

In Greenbrier and Webster counties, the installation of equipment that will enhance reliability for 1,706 customers in Renick and 275 customers in Diana . The improvements will allow Mon Power to isolate trouble on the line and restore power to other sections of the circuit while repairs are being made, reducing the number of customers affected by an outage.

In Lewis County , upgrading equipment in the Weston - Buckhannon area to reduce the number of customers affected by an outage by automatically isolating abnormal conditions on the line and restoring power to other sections of the circuit while repairs are being made. The work also includes the installation of a set of reclosers, which are automatic high-voltage electric switches that function like a household circuit breaker. The reclosers shut off power when trouble occurs, such as when a tree branch contacts a line, and reenergize the line when the trouble has been cleared. The improvements are expected to benefit 112 customers.

In Roane County , the construction of a new power line tying 644 customers in the Arnoldsburg area to an alternate circuit. The new power line will help reduce the duration of an outage by switching customers to a backup line for faster service restoration.

Mon Power is working on additional reliability projects that are scheduled for completion later this year. The company also continues to clear vegetation as part of its annual tree trimming program. Maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment and removing dead or diseased trees can help reduce the frequency and duration of power outages, especially those due to severe weather.

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power at www.mon-power.com, on Twitter @MonPowerWV and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MonPowerWV.



FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

