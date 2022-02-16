Pinnacle Investments, LLC Named on InvestmentNews 75 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers in 2022

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Investments, LLC announced today they have been recognized on InvestmentsNews list of the 75 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in 2022. They were chosen as one of 75 firms based on employer and employee surveys delving into everything from company culture, benefits, career paths and more.

Pinnacle, who has boosted its recruitment efforts in recent years, has seen great success in expanding their reach nationwide to new cities and states with their unique benefit offerings for transitioning advisors. "This latest recognition is further confirmation of the success we are having in our recruitment of advisors to Pinnacle," says Pinnacle Investments' President, Mark Nardella. "That is, advisors looking for a change due to continual friction with their current firm, quickly recognize that Pinnacle is clearly on their side from day one."

InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the survey and recognition program.

"In a year that's seen so much turmoil in the workplace – from mask mandates and canceled office reopenings to The Great Resignation – InvestmentNews is proud to spotlight those firms with a proven record of investing in their most valuable resource: their employees," said Paul Curcio, executive editor of InvestmentNews. "We applaud this year's finalists and wish them all the best in 2022."

To learn more about the InvestmentNews 2022 75 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers, please go to Bestplacesforadvisers.com.

About Pinnacle Investments, LLC

Pinnacle Investments was founded in 1996 by two advisors who sought a better solution for their clients they couldn't achieve at a large wirehouse. Pinnacle's success is attributable to its ability to provide a personalized approach to investment management and client service while offering the same investment products and protections available at larger financial institutions. Celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2021, Pinnacle has used their proven culture of knowing how to keep advisor's interests and needs at the forefront of their mission. By having experienced advisors running the firm, they avoid culture clashes that spoil the experience of advisors and clients. This philosophy has them on an impressive growth trajectory throughout the U.S. Pinnacle Investments, LLC member FINRA/SIPC.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis, and information essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, our standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed us to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers. Through a weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos, and webcasts, InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence, that empowers financial advisers to serve their clients and run their businesses more effectively whenever, however and wherever they need it. The InvestmentNews headquarters are located in New York, with offices in Washington D.C. InvestmentNews is part of Bonhill Group.

