Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.60 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share, an increase of 9.1% over the $0.55 paid in the same quarter in 2021, payable on March 11, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2022. This increase follows 43 consecutive years of dividend increases.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Media Contact:
Jim Jaye
Julie Young
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Vice President, Global Corporate
Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
Direct: 216.515.8849
investor.relations@sherwin.com
corporatemedia@sherwin.com
Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
investor.relations@sherwin.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company