SUNSEEKER RESORT CHARLOTTE HARBOR NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS FOR 2023 OPENING

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor announces today that the property is officially accepting guest reservations for stays beginning May 2023.

The independently flagged property – which will be the first completely new-build resort with more than 300 rooms to open in Southwest Florida in over thirteen years – features 785 well-appointed guest rooms including 189 top-tier luxury suites. When finished, the resort will offer guests 60,000 square feet of meeting and conference space, 19 total dining options and bars, two pools, and retail outlets situated along a scenic harbor walk. A state-of-the-art fitness center and spa will be located on the third floor of the resort's main tower. In addition to its prime waterfront location, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will feature a world class 18-hole golf course exclusive to hotel guests.

"We could not be more excited to open up reservations for our future guests," said Sunseeker Resort Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Micah Richins. "This project is the culmination of years of brainstorming, planning, and constructing a property that will undoubtedly elevate Floridian hospitality. With dynamic culinary offerings, well-curated guest activities, and a world-class golf course we look forward to welcoming the world to our destination resort."

Guests staying at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will be able to pick from a signature list of guestrooms and suites. The resort's accommodations range from coastal-inspired premium rooms to the luxurious Sunsuites™, a hotel-within-a-hotel concept that will include lavish one-to-three bedroom layouts. Guests staying in Sunsuites will have their choice of 189 well-appointed one, two, and three-bedroom suites ranging from 875 to 1,700-square-feet. Each will include a chef-level kitchen with Sub-Zero/Wolf stainless steel appliances, an entertaining area and private spacious outdoor balcony. Guests will also have access to special services including a separate check-in experience and private lounge access that offers amenities such as complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, small bites throughout the day and a pre-arrival concierge.

This new resort will become a center of activity in Charlotte Harbor, offering visitors a portal to some of the finest amenities on the gulf coast. These include: A state-of-the-art 7,100-square-foot fitness center and a full-service spa and salon as well as two pools including a 117,000-square-foot ground-level experience and an adults-only rooftop retreat. The resort will also boast 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space with top-of-the-line features, including two ballrooms fully equipped with A/V systems. The convention center encompasses the main ballroom, junior ballroom, two executive boardrooms, 12 meeting rooms, and an ideation suite with three separate breakout rooms. Guests will also have access to an exclusive (and resort-only) 18-hole golf experience. The golf course, designed by Kip Schulties, will be home to high-end practice facilities and additional culinary offerings. In addition to event spaces, fitness areas and lifestyle offerings, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will offer foodies a plethora of options for dining, boasting a variety of global cuisines and robust wine program intended to satisfy any and every craving with 19 dining outlets – including 11 bar areas.

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is Allegiant Travel Company's first full resort experience. The resort is located just ten minutes from Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), where guests will enjoy convenient access to and from their flights. PGD services more than 50 Allegiant destinations throughout the United States. In addition to Punta Gorda, Allegiant currently operates flights from nearby St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – all within a two-hour drive of Charlotte Harbor. In total, Allegiant currently moves nearly 8 million leisure travelers in and out of Florida every year.

In celebration of its website launch, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is extending a special "Intro to Paradise" offer for two-night stays or longer that will include a complimentary view upgrade, early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability), free airport shuttle transportation to and from Punta Gorda Airport & Sarasota Airport, a VIP welcome gift and the chance to win a trip to attend Sunseeker's Grand Opening weekend event. This offer is available to book on sunseekerresorts.com until May 1, 2022.

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is located at 4949 Tamiami Trail Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. For more information or to make reservations at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, visit www.sunseekerresorts. com or call (833) 909-5700. For the most up-to-date news and information, please follow the hotel on Instagram @sunseekerresorts .

Opening in 2023, Florida's newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guestrooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 19 original dining and bar concepts; including six stand-alone restaurants and a multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront boardwalk, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Tampa, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Sarasota airports. For more information, visit www.SunseekerResorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @Sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @Sunseekerresorts .

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round trip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com . Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

