2021 Total Economic Impact Study of the OneSignal Customer Messaging Platform Shows 425% ROI Independent study finds customers using OneSignal experience up to $2.16 million in benefits over three years

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal, Inc . , the world's most used omnichannel customer messaging platform, announced the availability of the 2021 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) Study commissioned by OneSignal, conducted independently by Forrester Consulting in January 2021. Based on Forrester's in-depth interviews with OneSignal customers, it provides a quantitative business value justification with cost-savings and benefits analysis for those customers leveraging the OneSignal customer messaging platform.

An omnichannel messaging strategy is key to attracting and retaining customers through targeted engagement, leveraging digital channels across mobile, web, and SMS. Before implementing OneSignal, the interviewed companies struggled with the limitations of other messaging solutions that were too difficult to code and implement, lacked comprehensive channel coverage, offered limited features for personalization, and had slow delivery times that affected customer engagement success.

With OneSignal, the companies reported quicker customization and delivery of messages for specific segments, resulting in improved customer acquisition and retention, and a reduction in abandoned online shopping carts. The decision-maker interviews and financial analysis found that a composite organization experiences benefits of $2.67M over three years versus costs of $509K, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $2.16M and a 425% return on investment.

A OneSignal customer who works as a senior director of engineering in the sports industry told Forrester Consulting, "Our ability to send customized or contextual messages, or rich push notifications, was limited. You'd be surprised at how much of a response we see from a fire emoji. Push messages with OneSignal are critical in driving live game viewers. Now our editorial team is sending notifications for tune-in alerts, recent articles, breaking news, etc. We now have a single tool for all our channels to reach our customers."

Key Highlights of the TEI Study on OneSignal Include:

OneSignal paid for itself more than 4x in the span of three years (425% ROI)

Improved customer onboarding through in-app messaging drove a 5% improvement in new paid subscriptions (a total benefit of $1.2 million )

Consistent messaging using automated and editorial messages improved customer retention, decreasing paid subscriber churn by 5% (a benefit of $811k ).

Automated reminders reduced abandoned carts by about 10% (a benefit of $644k )

OneSignal helped drive an increase in new paid subscribers by 5%, equating to an additional 630k new subscribers in the first year.

Organizations also experienced reduced development and management time, increased personalization of messaging, and easier scalability for company growth.

"This Forrester TEI study commissioned by OneSignal outlines both the quantifiable and unquantifiable benefits to our customers across industries such as media, food and beverage, gaming, and sports," said Josh Wetzel, Chief Revenue Officer, OneSignal. "By driving customer engagement through omnichannel messaging, our users can successfully attract prospects and retain customers, properly onboard to increase app retention, and increase the likelihood of subscriptions and repeat purchases."

OneSignal's customer messaging platform currently delivers more than 10 billion notifications a day, about 6 million per second. To learn how customers leveraged OneSignal for customer acquisition and retention to help them generate new revenue, sign up for our webinar or download the complete results of the TEI study of OneSignal here .

About OneSignal

OneSignal is democratizing customer engagement by enabling more than 1.5 million users from over a million companies with a market-leading customer messaging platform to help grow and retain their audiences. Founded in 2014 as a mobile app development company, OneSignal helps great ideas scale by providing businesses of all sizes with enterprise-grade tools via Push Notifications, Email, SMS & In-App Omni-Channel messaging. OneSignal is founded by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo, and is venture-backed by SignalFire, Rakuten Ventures, and Y Combinator. The company is based in San Mateo, California.

