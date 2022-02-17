EPAM Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"We are pleased with our outstanding fourth quarter and 2021 financial performance, despite the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic and continuing geopolitical uncertainties in some of our core talent markets. Our results demonstrate a new level of maturity and scale and underscore our ability to grow and operate an increasingly global organization, while continuing to deliver our trademark quality for our customers," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. "In 2021, we expanded in consulting and industry domains and added depth in critical engineering disciplines like data, cybersecurity and AI. We were able to do so through a combination of organic efforts and targeted M&A, which enabled us to broaden our capabilities and significantly grow our global and in-market talent footprint. Today, we are well positioned to address the uncertainties ahead by leveraging our broad global reach and deep regional insights, and by applying our Engineering DNA and entrepreneurial culture, to continue making the future real for our clients, employees and global and local communities."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenues increased to $1.107 billion , a year-over-year increase of $384 million , or 53.1%. On a constant currency basis, revenues were up 54.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Acquisitions completed in the last twelve months contributed 8.7% to revenue growth in the quarter;

GAAP income from operations was $166 million , an increase of $54 million , or 47.9% , compared to $112 million in the fourth quarter of 2020;

Non-GAAP income from operations was $206 million , an increase of $71 million , or 52.0%, compared to $136 million in the fourth quarter of 2020;

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") on a GAAP basis was $2.40 , an increase of $0.94 , or 64.4%, compared to $1.46 in the fourth quarter of 2020; and

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.76 , an increase of $0.95 , or 52.5%, compared to $1.81 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Revenues increased to $3.758 billion , a year-over-year increase of $1.099 billion , or 41.3%. On a constant currency basis, revenues were up 39.9% year-over-year. Acquisitions contributed 4.3% to revenue growth for the year;

GAAP income from operations was $542 million , an increase of $163 million , or 43.0%, compared to $379 million in 2020;

Non-GAAP income from operations was $678 million , an increase of $205 million , or 43.5%, compared to $473 million in 2020;

Diluted EPS on a GAAP basis was $8.15 , an increase of $2.55 , or 45.5%, compared to $5.60 in 2020; and

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $9.05 , an increase of $2.71 , or 42.7%, compared to $6.34 in 2020.

Cash Flow and Other Metrics

Cash provided by operating activities was $285 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase from $159 million in the fourth quarter of 2020; and was $572 million in 2021, an increase from $544 million in 2020;

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $1.449 billion as of December 31, 2021 , an increase of $125 million , or 9.5%, from $1.324 billion as of December 31, 2020 ; and

Total headcount was approximately 58,800 as of December 31, 2021 . Included in this number were approximately 52,600 delivery professionals, an increase of 43.2% from December 31, 2020 .

2022 Outlook - Full Year and First Quarter

Full Year

EPAM expects the following for the full year:

The Company expects revenues will be at least $5.150 billion for 2022 reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of at least 37%, which includes an unfavorable foreign currency translation impact of approximately 1%. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis will be at least 38%. The Company expects acquisitions will contribute approximately 6% to reported revenues;

For the full year, EPAM expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 13.5% to 14.5% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 16.5% to 17.5% of revenues;

The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 15% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 22%; and

EPAM expects GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $10.43 to $10.76 for the year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $11.36 to $11.69 for the year. The Company expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the year of 59.8 million.

First Quarter

EPAM expects the following for the first quarter:

The Company expects revenues will be in the range of $1.170 billion to $1.180 billion for the first quarter reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 50% at the mid-point of the range. EPAM expects that foreign currency translation will have a 1% unfavorable impact on year-over-year revenue growth during the quarter. The Company expects year-over-year revenue growth on a constant currency basis to be approximately 51% at the mid-point of the range. The Company expects acquisitions will contribute approximately 9% to reported revenues;

For the first quarter, EPAM expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 14.5% to 15.5% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 16.5% to 17.5% of revenues;

The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 8% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 22%; and

EPAM expects GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.65 to $2.73 for the quarter, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.58 to $2.66 for the quarter. The Company expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter of 59.5 million.

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues $ 1,107,464

$ 723,493

$ 3,758,144

$ 2,659,478 Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 727,267

465,792

2,483,697

1,732,522 Selling, general and administrative expenses 190,939

128,929

648,736

484,758 Depreciation and amortization expense 23,591

16,779

83,395

62,874 Income from operations 165,667

111,993

542,316

379,324 Interest and other (loss)/income, net (4,356)

(2,053)

(1,727)

3,822 Foreign exchange loss (1,362)

(7,920)

(7,197)

(4,667) Income before provision for income taxes 159,949

102,020

533,392

378,479 Provision for income taxes 17,670

16,481

51,740

51,319 Net income $ 142,279

$ 85,539

$ 481,652

$ 327,160















Net income per share:













Basic $ 2.51

$ 1.53

$ 8.52

$ 5.87 Diluted $ 2.40

$ 1.46

$ 8.15

$ 5.60 Shares used in calculation of net income per share:













Basic 56,754

56,031

56,511

55,727 Diluted 59,254

58,774

59,064

58,446

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except par value)



As of December 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,446,625

$ 1,322,143 Short-term investments —

60,007 Trade receivables and contract assets, net of allowance of $5,521 and $4,886, respectively 768,928

501,062 Prepaid and other current assets 53,927

29,570 Total current assets 2,269,480

1,912,782 Property and equipment, net 236,214

169,533 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 184,841

228,672 Intangible assets, net 101,143

51,975 Goodwill 530,723

211,956 Deferred tax assets 143,928

92,454 Other noncurrent assets 56,898

53,960 Total assets $ 3,523,227

$ 2,721,332







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 24,847

$ 10,189 Accrued compensation and benefits expenses 502,997

294,709 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 142,014

79,690 Short-term debt 16,018

— Income taxes payable, current 27,440

20,603 Operating lease liabilities, current 50,104

60,759 Total current liabilities 763,420

465,950 Long-term debt 30,234

25,038 Income taxes payable, noncurrent 42,454

43,448 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 142,802

180,604 Other noncurrent liabilities 48,480

23,274 Total liabilities 1,027,390

738,314 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 160,000 authorized; 56,868 and 56,128 shares issued, 56,849 and 56,108 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 57

56 Additional paid-in capital 711,912

660,771 Retained earnings 1,829,532

1,347,880 Treasury stock (177)

(177) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54,207)

(25,512) Total EPAM Systems Inc. stockholders' equity 2,487,117

1,983,018 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 8,720

— Total equity 2,495,837

1,983,018 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,523,227

$ 2,721,332

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percent and per share amounts)



Reconciliation of revenue growth as reported on a GAAP basis to revenue growth on a constant currency basis is presented in the table below:



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Revenue growth as reported 53.1 %

41.3 % Foreign exchange rates impact 1.0 %

(1.4) % Revenue growth on a constant currency basis (1) 54.1 %

39.9 %

(1) Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period revenues in local currency into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.

Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from GAAP to non-GAAP for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) $ 727,267

$ (17,028)

$ 710,239

$ 2,483,697

$ (51,580)

$ 2,432,117 Selling, general and administrative expenses(3) $ 190,939

$ (17,874)

$ 173,065

$ 648,736

$ (66,651)

$ 582,085 Income from operations(4) $ 165,667

$ 40,763

$ 206,430

$ 542,316

$ 135,877

$ 678,193 Operating margin 15.0 %

3.6 %

18.6 %

14.4 %

3.6 %

18.0 % Net income(5) $ 142,279

$ 21,439

$ 163,718

$ 481,652

$ 52,609

$ 534,261 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.40





$ 2.76

$ 8.15





$ 9.05



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Year Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) $ 465,792

$ (8,989)

$ 456,803

$ 1,732,522

$ (32,785)

$ 1,699,737 Selling, general and administrative expenses(3) $ 128,929

$ (11,746)

$ 117,183

$ 484,758

$ (48,243)

$ 436,515 Income from operations(4) $ 111,993

$ 23,860

$ 135,853

$ 379,324

$ 93,368

$ 472,692 Operating margin 15.5 %

3.3 %

18.8 %

14.3 %

3.5 %

17.8 % Net income(5) $ 85,539

$ 20,565

$ 106,104

$ 327,160

$ 43,480

$ 370,640 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.46





$ 1.81

$ 5.60





$ 6.34

Items (2) through (5) above are detailed in the table below with the specific cross-reference noted in the appropriate item.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Stock-based compensation expenses $ 17,028

$ 8,989

$ 51,580

$ 32,785 Total adjustments to GAAP cost of revenues(2) 17,028

8,989

51,580

32,785 Stock-based compensation expenses 16,989

11,455

60,075

42,453 Other acquisition-related expenses 812

1,009

6,397

1,868 One-time charges/(benefits) 73

(718)

179

3,922 Total adjustments to GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses(3) 17,874

11,746

66,651

48,243 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,861

3,125

17,646

12,340 Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations(4) 40,763

23,860

135,877

93,368 Change in fair value of contingent consideration included in Interest and other (loss)/ income, net 7,420

3,308

8,782

1,827 Impairment of investment —

—

—

313 Foreign exchange loss 1,362

7,920

7,197

4,667 Provision for income taxes:













Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (9,307)

(6,868)

(27,619)

(20,049) Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (18,799)

(7,655)

(71,628)

(36,646) Total adjustments to GAAP net income(5) $ 21,439

$ 20,565

$ 52,609

$ 43,480

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations of Guidance Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)



The below guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations depending on factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Reconciliation of expected revenue growth on a GAAP basis to expected revenue growth on a constant currency basis is presented in the table below:



First Quarter 2022 (at mid-point of range)

Full Year 2022 (at least) Revenue growth 50 %

37 % Foreign exchange rates impact 1 %

1 % Revenue growth on a constant currency basis(6) 51 %

38 %

(6) Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period projected revenues in local currency into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.

Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues is presented in the table below:



First Quarter 2022

Full Year 2022 GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues 14.5% to 15.5 %

13.5% to 14.5 % Stock-based compensation expenses 1.6 %

2.4 % Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 0.7 %

1.1 % Included in selling, general and administrative expenses 0.9 %

1.3 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.4 %

0.6 % Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues 16.5% to 17.5%

16.5% to 17.5%

Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP effective tax rate is presented in the table below:



First Quarter 2022

Full Year 2022 GAAP effective tax rate (approximately) 8 %

15 % Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments 1.8 %

2.0 % Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation 12.2 %

5.0 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (approximately) 22 %

22 %

Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is presented in the table below:



First Quarter 2022

Full Year 2022 GAAP diluted earnings per share $2.65 to $2.73

$10.43 to $10.76 Stock-based compensation expenses 0.32

1.94 Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 0.15

0.90 Included in selling, general and administrative expenses 0.17

1.04 Other acquisition-related expenses 0.02

0.06 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.10

0.40 Foreign exchange loss 0.02

0.10 Provision for income taxes:





Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.07)

(0.45) Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (0.46)

(1.12) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $2.58 to $2.66

$11.36 to $11.69

