Kyndryl and Nokia Announce Global Network and Edge Computing Alliance Partners to focus on flexible, reliable and secure LTE and 5G private wireless connectivity services for enterprise customers, including Dow Inc.

NEW YORK and ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) and Nokia today announced a global network and edge computing alliance aimed at helping enterprise customers accelerate their digital transformations with industrial-grade reliable and secure LTE and 5G private wireless networking.

Kyndryl and Nokia are partnering to help customers use private wireless networking to transform how they manufacture and distribute products. (PRNewswire)

The partnership builds on a successful private wireless connectivity project that yielded an innovative solution combining Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) application platform with Kyndryl's consulting, design, implementation and managed services. The solution is designed to support the move to Industry 4.0, which is transforming how companies manufacture and distribute their products by interacting with IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and other advances to their environments and operations.

The collaboration has already resulted in private LTE and 5G real world deployments and several proof-of-concept (PoC) applications for Dow Inc. to support Industry 4.0-enabled worker safety and collaboration, asset tracking, and other capabilities using a blueprint that it plans to expand and deploy across its sites worldwide.

Kyndryl and Nokia share a vision that private wireless networking over both LTE and 5G will enable new levels of operational flexibility and adaptability across a wide range of asset-intensive industries, with manufacturing as a primary market segment.

"As enterprises across every industry are seeking new ways to digitally transform their operations, 5G and edge computing are growing so they can harness the promise of these emerging technologies," said Paul Savill, global practice leader of Network and Edge computing for Kyndryl. "By collaborating with Nokia, we're taking another step forward in helping our customers unlock the power of LTE and 5G through a secure, private environment that helps them deliver tailored enterprise-grade edge solutions that drive new value for their bottom lines and next gen customer experiences."

By collaborating to provide solutions over LTE and 5G standards, Kyndryl and Nokia are addressing the marketplace opportunities that already utilize the strong industrial ecosystem available now with LTE, while paving the way for significant 5G enhancements in future 3GPP releases, with existing Nokia DAC 5G stand alone-ready private wireless solutions.

Chris Johnson, head of the Global Enterprise Business at Nokia, said: "By combining Kyndryl's world-class services expertise and global reach with Nokia's mission-critical, industry leading private wireless and industrial edge computing solutions, we will enable even more organizations to transform their operations, accelerate their digitalization journey and reap the benefits of Industry 4.0."

Nokia DAC is a digitization service platform featuring high-performance, industrial-grade private wireless connectivity and edge computing, strengthening the company's global footprint, industry expertise and end-to-end customer solutions – from ideation to implementation and management.

Kyndryl and Nokia also plan to explore and develop new, integrated solutions and services for Edge Cloud, IP networking, Optics, Fixed Access, 4G and 5G Core and Network Operations software technologies that can address growing demand for mission-critical, industrial-grade wireless networking to capitalize on the transformational benefits of digitization and automation.

Asset-intensive industries are adopting smart and autonomous systems fueled by data and machine learning to improve agility, productivity and efficiency. In particular, private wireless connectivity is a key enabler to adding new data sources and analytics layers, for real-time process management and to facilitate automation, robotics, AI, augmented and virtual reality use cases.

About Nokia Private Wireless

With more than 420 large enterprise private wireless customers, Nokia was recently named private wireless market leader by analyst firm GlobalData. Nokia's customers span manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, energy and utilities, transportation and smart cities, enabling them to take advantage of hyper-fast data transfer speeds, low latency, data insights and encryption that protects sensitive information.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com .

