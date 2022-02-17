Qualifi Raises $2.5M To Eliminate Recruiting's Biggest Bottleneck: Phone Screens

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualifi , an on-demand screening platform allowing recruiting teams to phone interview hundreds of candidates in minutes, today announced that it raised $2.5 million in Series Seed financing. Rally Ventures led the round with participation from repeat investors Techstars, Sixty8 Capital, Elevate Ventures, Debut Capital, and Flywheel Fund, as well as newcomers Northwestern Mutual Black Founder Accelerator powered by gener8tor, Converge, Service Provider Capital, and multiple strategic angels.

"Phone interviews are one of the biggest bottlenecks in the recruiting process. Back and forth scheduling and lengthy phone screens with hundreds of candidates quickly add up and can be costly — especially amidst a talent shortage where every minute and candidate interaction matters," said Darrian Mikell, CEO and Co-Founder of Qualifi. "This incredible team of investors will support our next stage of growth at a critical time in the world of employment and talent acquisition."

Qualifi's audio-based platform enables recruiters to phone screen multiple candidates simultaneously, resulting in faster time-to-hire (up to 8 days faster) with a more convenient, accessible, and unbiased hiring experience. Candidates respond to pre-recorded questions over a standard phone call, and because there's no need for scheduling or phone tag, recruiters can vet seven times more candidates per day on average. The platform captures rich, actionable data so that recruiters can make the best hiring decisions without bias and scale their efforts with integrations to more than 30 of the top Applicant Tracking Systems.

"We've seen monumental changes in the workforce over the past few years. The rise of the gig economy, the Great Resignation and the shift to remote work have changed the way businesses attract and hire talent. In this challenging environment, a tool that can dramatically improve the productivity and efficacy of recruiters is crucial to an organization's success," said Jeff Hinck, Managing Director at Rally Ventures. "Qualifi's platform delivers a clear ROI in an area of investment that we feel strongly about, and we welcome their team into the Rally portfolio."

Qualifi will use the financing to advance its product with additional AI, ML and Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities and expand go-to-market efforts with marketing and sales to support its rapid growth. The company, an alumni of Techstars Anywhere '21, experienced a surge in new customers over the past year as more HR and talent teams looked to transform their high-volume recruiting, mitigate bias, and improve the candidate experience. Companies of all sizes and industries - ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises within healthcare, call centers, warehouse, logistics, construction, hospitality and more - leveraged the platform to qualify tens of thousands of candidates in 2021 alone.

"After introducing Qualifi, no-show interviews dropped from 50% to 7%. Qualifi is a must-have tool. It ensures that you are in control of being able to hire the people that you need to hire, and you no longer are at the mercy of people who may not show up," said Matthew Allen, Director of Operations and Recruiting at ROI Solutions.

