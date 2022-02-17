Ripple Foods Partners With Los Angeles All-Star Third Baseman Justin Turner The Baseball Star Invests In Plant-Based Leader to Fuel Him On and Off the Field

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripple Foods , the leader in the plant-based dairy alternative space, announced today, a partnership with Justin Turner, all-star third baseman for Los Angeles. Following Ripple's $60M Series E fundraise in September 2021, the brand is partnering with the plant-based athlete to bring widespread awareness to its delicious, protein-rich offerings.

"My wife and I follow a dairy-free diet, which has been a game-changer for my performance and overall health," said Justin Turner. "I am a huge fan of Ripple's products, especially the vanilla and chocolate protein shakes. They are perfect on the go and give me the added protein that I need during baseball season, and especially now during my post-season recovery and training."

In 2015, one of Turner's former teammates drove many players to switch to a dairy-free lifestyle. Since then, Justin has been at the helm of the dietary change within the team's clubhouse which has been linked to many health improvements for him and his teammates including alleviated pain, reduced inflammation, and overall better recovery.

"We're so excited to have Justin join the Ripple Foods family and delighted that our products help fuel his success," said, Laura Flanagan, CEO of Ripple Foods. "His passion for Ripple products, and performance as an athlete, are an inspiration to all those looking for high protein and delicious plant-based products. We look forward to having Justin as part of our team!"

Ripple's portfolio of products include Plant-Based Milk, Kids Milk, Protein Shakes, and more. For more information on Ripple Foods, please visit ripplefoods.com or join the plant-based conversation with @ripplefoods on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Ripple Foods

Berkeley-based Ripple Foods is a leader in developing innovative and delicious dairy-free products. Using protein from yellow peas, Ripple Foods creates creamy and protein-filled products like Plant-Based Milk, Protein Shakes, and Half & Half. Ripple delivers on both high-quality taste and nutrition. It's what dairy-free milk should be - great-tasting and nourishing while leaving a small footprint on the planet. Sustainably produced and using significantly less water than dairy and other dairy alternatives, Ripple is built on transparency that even the smallest actions can have far-reaching impacts. For more information visit: www.ripplefoods.com and join the plant-based conversation with @ripplefoods on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

