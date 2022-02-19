ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS: FLORIDA LICENSURE DECISION IS A WIN FOR THE HEALTH OF CONSUMERS

ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS: FLORIDA LICENSURE DECISION IS A WIN FOR THE HEALTH OF CONSUMERS

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics supports the February 18 11th Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling applying precedent in a Florida case that upholds professional licensure laws protecting consumers from the harm they can suffer from health care services provided by unqualified and unlicensed practitioners.

The public can trust the expertise of registered dietitian nutritionists and other licensed professionals.

"Today's ruling in the case, Heather Kokesch Del Castillo v. Secretary, Florida Department, specifically ensures consumers in Florida, Georgia and Alabama – the areas covered by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals – can continue to be certain that the nutrition services they receive are provided by credentialed professionals. And in a larger sense, the court's decision reaffirms the principle that those who practice health-related services should be educated and licensed to do so," said registered dietitian nutritionist and the Academy's 2021-2022 President Kevin L. Sauer.

"This ruling makes clear that the public can trust the nutrition expertise of registered dietitian nutritionists and other licensed qualified professionals," Sauer said.

