CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE WILL PARTICIPATE IN CDC CRUISE UPDATES; PROVIDES UPDATES TO GUESTS

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that it will participate in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters, and is advising guests of the following changes:

Effective with cruises departing Mar. 1 , masks on board will be recommended but not required. There may, however, be certain venues and events where masks will be required.

Carnival will continue to meet the standard of vaccinated cruises, but children under five years old will not be included in any vaccinated guest calculation, and thus will not be required to receive an exemption to sail.

Mar. 1 , some additional flexibility in pre-cruise testing requirements will become available. Please visit the Carnival Effective with cruises departing, some additional flexibility in pre-cruise testing requirements will become available. Please visit the Carnival Have Fun. Be Safe. web page for more information.

"We have had a very successful restart of guest operations thanks to the support of our guests, the commitment of our shipboard team, and the effective protocols we have put in place," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "The public health situation has continued to improve, providing confidence about these changes. Our protocols will evolve as we continue to remain dedicated to protecting the public health of our guests, crew and the communities we visit."

Duffy said that Carnival's highest responsibility and top priority is always compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we touch and serve, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel. "We appreciate the ongoing collaboration among multiple government agencies, as well as the support of Alaska officials and other delegations," she added.

