FRAS-LE ANNOUNCES Q4 RESULTS | 2021

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 - "FRAS3"), an auto-parts powerhouse whose portfolio includes iconic products and brands, as well as the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and an international leader in the field, announces its results for the year 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with the IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards.

MAIN RESULTS – 4Q | 2021

(Percentages indicate variations between the respective periods of 4Q21 and 2021 - values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue: 4Q21: BRL 685.1 (+15.1%) | 2021: BRL 2582.2 (+54.5%)

Net revenue in the domestic market: 4Q21: BRL 422.9 (+8.2%) | 2021: BRL 1590.6 (+72.8%)

Net revenue in the foreign market: 4Q21: BRL 262.1 (+28.3%) | 2021: BRL 991.5 (+32.1%)

Export Market Revenue (Exports + operations abroad): 4Q21: USD 47.1 (+24.4%) | 2021: USD 183.8 (+26.0%)

Consolidated gross profit: 4Q21: BRL 181.5 (+3.2%) | 2021: BRL 748.3 (+55.9%)

Operating Profit: 4Q21: BRL 30.0 (-76.8%) | 2021: BRL 275.2 (+14.7%)

EBITDA (impacted by non-recurring effects) 4Q21: BRL 59.8 (-61.8%) | 2021: BRL 388.1 (+17.3%)

Consolidated net income: 4Q21: BRL 22.0 (-82.8%) | 2021: BRL 210.6 (+15.7%)

