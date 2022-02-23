In a series of events, guests are invited to join in celebrating Iceland's iconic food, cocktails, music, film, and literature

THE TASTE OF ICELAND FESTIVAL KICKS OFF ITS NATIONWIDE TOUR IN WASHINGTON, D.C. FROM MARCH 17-20

THE TASTE OF ICELAND FESTIVAL KICKS OFF ITS NATIONWIDE TOUR IN WASHINGTON, D.C. FROM MARCH 17-20 In a series of events, guests are invited to join in celebrating Iceland's iconic food, cocktails, music, film, and literature

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Iceland, today announced Taste of Iceland 2022, an annual celebration of Icelandic culture in North America. The first stop on the tour is Washington, D.C., where from March 17-20, locals can transport themselves to Iceland through a series of events inspired by, and in celebration of, the best of Icelandic culture through food and beverage, music, literature, films, art and more.

Over the course of the four-day festival, and in partnership with local Washington, D.C. businesses and Taste of Iceland's official partners, events will be hosted at the Equinox Restaurant , Betsy , Songbyrd , and at various locations within the Eaton DC .

Most events will be free to the public and despite sign-up and reservations, each event in Washington, D.C., is first-come, first-serve. Guests are encouraged to arrive promptly, to guarantee entry. Taste of Iceland is adhering to government COVID-19 mandates, and it is required by all attendees to show proof of full vaccination prior to entering all venues. The schedule of events includes:

Icelandic Culinary Experience: Hosted daily from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. , from March 17 – 20 at Equinox Restaurant located at 818 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Reykjavik Calling Concert with Laufey and Anna Gréta : March 17 , from 7:30 – 10:00 p.m. , at Songbyrd, located at 540 Penn St NE. Doors open at 7:00pm , with music by DJ Hermigervill , from 7:30 –, at Songbyrd, located at 540 Penn St NE. Doors open at, with music by DJ Hermigervill

Icelandic Cocktail Making Presented by Reyka Vodka and Ólafsson Gin : March 18 , starting at 5:30 p.m. , at Betsy, located at 514 8 St, SE , starting at, at Betsy, located at 514 8 St, SE

Elemental Sound Bath: March 19 , from 10 – 11 a.m. , at Eaton Wellness Center, located at 1207 K St NW in the Beverley Snow Room on the second floor

Icelandic Provisions Breakfast Bar : At 11 a.m. , immediately following the Elemental Sound Bath, located at the Eaton Coworking space on the first floor At, immediately following the Elemental Sound Bath, located at the Eaton Coworking space on the first floor

Icelandic Lit erature through the eyes of three female authors, including first Lady, Eliza Reid : March 19 , at 2 p . m ., at the Eaton DC, located at 1207 K St NW, in the Eaton Coworking space on the first floor

Lamb Screening: March 20 , starting at 5 p . m ., at the Eaton Cinema and Coworking Space, located at 201 K Street, NW

Wheel of Prizes Presented by Icelandair : Daily, at various events (additional details below), participants will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizing, including a trip for two to Iceland !

Icelandic Culinary Experience

Hosted daily for dinner from March 17 – March 20 at the Equinox Restaurant , Icelandic chef Viktor Örn Andrésson and Executive Chef, Todd Gray will prepare a four-course menu of traditional Nordic fare. The prix-fix menu is $75, per person, with an optional wine pairing for an additional $35, per person. Reservations for the experience can be made at Open Table or at 202-331-8118. Menu includes:

Langoustine broth & Grilled Scallops

Lightly smoked Arctic Char, Soy & Icelandic Wasabi

Baked Icelandic Cod

Brown butter, Soy, Cauliflower, Horseradish

Pan Fried Rack of Lamb

Celeriac, Potato puree & Crowberry sauce

Icelandic Provisions Skyr

Chocolate, Blueberries

Reykjavik Calling Concert:

Icelandic singer, Laufey , whose style blends sophisticated jazz melodies and slow-burning R&B grooves, will be headlining the Reykjavik Calling Concert at SongByrd on March 17. She is joined by singer Anna Gréta, whose music enchants listeners with her refined, subtle songwriting, nuanced voice, and dazzling piano playing, varying between jazz, indie and folk. DJ Hermigervil will also be hosting the evening, welcoming guests as they enter the concert. Reykjavik Calling is free to attend, and doors open at 7 p.m. The Reykjavik Calling Concert is free and follows a first come, first-serve policy. However, sign up HERE , to receive additional information and all updates regarding the event.

Icelandic Cocktail Making Class:

A two-hour Icelandic Cocktail Class hosted by Reyka Vodka representative, Jamila Garcia, Ólafsson Gin Brand Representative and Mixologist, Tóta and Betsy's Mixologist, Arslan. DJ Hermigervill will welcome guests, and then Jamila Garcia will introduce Reyka Vodka, and hand it over to Tóta and Arslan to create two different cocktails each using Reyka Vodka and Ólafsson Gin. Attendees must be 21 years old with a valid ID to attend and consume alcohol. The Icelandic Cocktail Making Class is free and follows a first come, first-serve policy. However, sign up HERE, to receive additional information and all updates regarding the event.

Elemental Sound Bath:

Icelandic Energy Healer, Jósa Goodlife, will take attendees on an elemental journey beyond time and space, with a deeply relaxing and uplifting program, with healing sounds from nature that will leave guests feeling rejuvenated. Attendees will receive a yoga mat, courtesy of Icelandic Provisions , a facial towel and skincare, from Blue Lagoon , a blanket and sleep mask, compliments of Icelandair and water from Icelandic Glacial ,

Following the class, guests are invited to grab a fresh Icelandic Provisions Skyr Can, an Icelandic yogurt that has sustained Icelanders for nearly 1,000 years! The Elemental Sound Bath and Breakfast Bar is free and follows a first come, first-serve policy. However, sign up HERE , to receive additional information and all updates regarding the event.

Icelandic Literature through the eyes of three female authors, including first Lady, Eliza Reid:

Join First Lady of Iceland and co-founder of the Iceland Writers Retreat, Eliza Reid, as she introduces the audience to Icelandic literature and discusses her critically acclaimed book ' Secrets of the Sprakkar' . Reid explores the cultural roots of Iceland's attitude towards equality and examines how her home country can continue to progress. Joining Eliza is the award winning writer Audur Ava Ólafsdóttir, who has set her mark on Icelandic literature and whose work has been published in 33 countries around the world. Thora Hjorleifsdóttir, who has received international acclaim for her debut novel Magma, which was picked as top three translated novels by Oprah Daily . Moderating the event is local journalist and author, Andrew Evans. Books by the authors will be sold at the event by Politics and Prose. The Icelandic Literature event is free and follows a first come, first-serve policy. However, sign up HERE , to receive additional information and all updates regarding the event.

Lamb Movie Screening:

Guests can enjoy the directorial debut from Valdimar Jóhannsson, in this dark and atmospheric folktale. A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn and soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature. Lamb was considered for the 94th Academy Awards as the official submission of Iceland for the Best Foreign Film category. The Lamb Movie Screening is free and follows a first come, first-serve policy. However, sign up HERE , to receive additional information and all updates regarding the event.

Taste of Iceland's Wheel of Prizes

Presented by Icelandair, the Wheel of Prizes gives participants the chance to win a range of prizes, including Blue Lagoon skincare , an Icelandic Wool Blanket , a year's supply of Icelandic Provisions' Skyr, cases of sparking and still water from Icelandic Glacial , a Reyka Vodka package, a Tindur Shearling jacket and Surtsey Knit Cap from 66°North , or the grand prize, a trip for two to Iceland from Icelandair, including a stay at the Silica Hotel at the famed Blue Lagoon and a 72-Hour City-card from Visit Reykjavík! People can sign up for a chance to win an hour before the spins take place at the times listed below:

March 17 at 7 p.m. prior to the Reykjavík Calling Concert at Songbyrd

March 18 at 5:30 p.m. prior to the Cocktail Class at Betsy

March 19 at 2 p.m. prior to the literature event at Eaton House Coworking Space

March 20 at 5 p.m. prior to the film screening at Eaton House

Taste of Iceland was created to celebrate and introduce the traditions and culture of Iceland to the people of North America. The festival is presented in partnership, and with support from Icelandair , Visit Reykjavík , Icelandic Trademark Holding , Business Iceland , Reyka Vodka , Ólafsson Gin , Blue Lagoon , 66 North , Icelandic Provisions , Icelandic Lamb , Icelandic Glacial, Landsvirkjun , and Isavia Keflavik International Airport . Additional Taste of Iceland events will be held in North American cities including Boston, MA; Denver, CO; Seattle, WA; and Toronto, Canada.

For more information on Taste of Iceland, please visit https://www.inspiredbyiceland.com/culture/taste-of-iceland-washington-dc/

For media inquiries or to attend any Taste of Iceland events, please contact TasteofIceland@Finnpartners.com

About Taste of Iceland

Taste of Iceland is an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by Inspired by Iceland, a public-private communications platform owned and operated by Business Iceland that promotes Iceland and Icelandic products. It is presented in partnership, and with support from, from Icelandair , Visit Reykjavík , Icelandic Trademark Holding , Business Iceland , Reyka Vodka , Ólafsson Gin , Blue Lagoon , 66 North , Icelandic Provisions , Icelandic Lamb , Icelandic Glacial, Landsvirkjun , and Isavia Keflavik International Airport .. This year, Taste of Iceland events will be held in North American cities including Washington, D.C.; Boston, MA; Denver, CO; Seattle, WA; and Toronto, CA. For more information about Inspired by Iceland, please visit www.inspiredbyiceland.com. To learn more about Business Iceland, please visit www.businessiceland.is.

View original content:

SOURCE Taste of Iceland