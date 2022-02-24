Tabula Rasa HealthCare Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ("TRHC") (Nasdaq: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"Our fourth quarter results represent solid execution with double-digit growth across three of our four major revenue streams. We have made material progress on the three strategic objectives we outlined in our third quarter earnings report, specifically, leadership changes, the further consideration of the sale of non-core assets, and transformational partnerships. We believe that the actions we are taking will position the company to deliver increased revenue growth, greater profitability and free cash flow in 2022 and beyond," said Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD, TRHC's Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder.



























Key Financial Results (in millions except percentages)































Actual

Year over year

change





Guidance Low



Guidance High Three Months Ended December 31, 2021























Total revenue

$ 85.7

11.2 %

$ 84.0

$ 86.0 GAAP net loss



(21.4)

(30.2) %



(19.8)



(18.8) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA



4.3

(8.6) %



4.0



5.0

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021























Total revenue



331.3

11.5 %



329.6



331.6 GAAP net loss



(79.1)

(2.4) %



(77.5)



(76.5) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA



19.6

(9.9) %



19.3



20.3

Recent Developments and Management Addition

Strategic Initiatives

In an effort to drive greater future internal efficiencies and increased client satisfaction, we are undertaking a number of initiatives including: 1) the outsourcing of our IT infrastructure to Accenture; 2) a more favorable pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) rebate agreement within our Pharmastar operations; and 3) a newly signed business processing outsourcing (BPO) contract within our third-party administrative (TPA) services that will take effect in late February 2022. These actions and additional ongoing efforts, such as our decision to divest non-core assets, give us confidence in our ability to materially strengthen our balance sheet and cash position in 2022 while managing the growing business. We expect to generate positive free cash flow on a quarterly basis beginning in the third quarter of 2022 and consistently thereafter.

New Chief Financial Officer

Effective February 24, 2022, Tom Cancro has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Cancro brings a wealth of executive finance experience from publicly-traded technology companies and has a proven track record of increasing shareholder value. Mr. Cancro has deep expertise in controllership, strategic planning, raising debt and equity capital, M&A, and investor relations. Prior to his role as Chief Financial Officer at DZS Inc., Mr. Cancro held senior finance roles at GE, Verizon, and GFI Group. He is a Certified Public Accountant and also holds a CFA Charter. "Due to its unique multi-drug interaction software and leading position in the field of medication optimization, the smart and passionate people that I have already met in the company, and an attractive customer footprint, I believe the potential for growth and value creation is significant."

Operational Metrics

We are providing the following annual operational metrics to aid investors in understanding the underlying revenue drivers for our two major segments.

Within our largest segment, CareVention HealthCare ("CVHC"):

Despite the early 2021 challenges with COVID-19, we increased our PACE participant base by 11% to 49,769 as of December 31, 2021 as compared to a year ago (44,947).

Our average per-member, per-month fee across our PACE clients during the fourth quarter 2021 increased 8% to $427 as compared to a year ago.

We generated $4.4 million of cross-sell revenue during 2021, which represents a 70% increase as compared to 2020.

Within MedWise HealthCare ("MWHC"):

During 2021, we completed 319,963 comprehensive medication reviews (CMRs), which is a decline of 20% as compared to 2020. CMRs are the primary driver of our medication safety services revenue and the 2021 decline was driven by the loss of CVS Health at the end of 2020.

2021 revenue from our top ten medication safety services clients increased by 23%, a reflection of the strong growth we generated from both new and existing clients.

Future Outlook

Based on current market conditions and our expectations as of today, we are introducing first quarter and full year 2022 guidance as summarized below.







































Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



Year Ended December 31, 2022





LOW



HIGH



LOW



HIGH





(in millions except percentages)

Total revenue

$ 84.0



$ 86.0



$ 371.0



$ 377.0

Year over year growth



10 %



12 %



12 %



14 % GAAP net loss

$ (25.0)



$ (24.0)



$ (76.7)



$ (71.7)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3.0



$ 4.0



$ 23.0



$ 28.0

Adjusted EBITDA margin



4 %



5 %



6 %



7 %

The above revenue guidance for the full year 2022 is based on a number of assumptions including:

We expect our PACE census growth to be less than 1.0% during the first quarter of 2022, consistent with seasonal patterns, and improve thereafter with an average in the range of 1.0% monthly sequential growth beginning in the second quarter of 2022. We expect CVHC revenue growth to exceed the 14% organic growth we delivered in 2021. PACE census growth during the first two months of 2022 represents a significant improvement as compared to same period in 2021 and we have a strong implementation backlog entering 2022 valued at $45.0 million in annual revenue.

New client contracts signed in 2021, which are concentrated in the MWHC segment, that are currently in the early implementation stages or to be implemented in 2022 are expected to add 5% of growth.

New business to be sold and implemented during the course of 2022 ("in-year revenue") is expected to add 2% to 4%, or $6 million to $13 million , of growth. Based on our existing pipeline and new solutions we are launching in the first quarter of 2022, we feel comfortable with this estimate, which compares with in-year revenue of $13 million for 2021.

Revenue attrition of 6% of growth, on a company-wide basis, is driven by the loss of the CMS Enhanced Medication Therapy Management, or EMTM, program, which will result in a major headwind (approximately 11% points of growth) within our MedWise HealthCare segment and full year revenue to decline modestly as compared to 2021.

With regards to profitability, the mid-point of our non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA estimate represents a margin of 6.8%, which is a 90-basis point improvement as compared to 2021. We expect both CVHC and MWHC adjusted EBITDA margins to increase as compared to 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Total revenue – Fourth quarter total revenue of $85.7 million increased 11% compared to $77.1 million in 2020 and included product revenue of $50.6 million , an increase of 16%, and solutions (i.e., software and services) revenue of $35.1 million , an increase of 6%. Full year 2021 total revenue of $331.3 million increased 11% compared to $297.2 million in 2020 and included product revenue of $190.1 million , an increase of 19%, and solutions (i.e., software and services) revenue of $141.2 million , an increase of 3%. Excluding the October 2020 acquisition of Personica, full year 2021 revenue increased 7% on an organic basis.

Total revenue by segment

GAAP net loss – Fourth quarter net loss declined to $21.4 million from a net loss of $30.6 million in the year ago quarter with the improvement driven by an $8.6 million increase in total revenue, improved gross margins (28.9% vs. 27.6%), and lower interest expense. Full year 2021 net loss was $79.1 million compared to a net loss of $81.0 million with a $34.0 million increase in total revenue and lower interest expense ( $9.1 million vs. $20.7 million ) offset by a $43.0 million increase in combined cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA – Fourth quarter non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 million (5.1% margin) decreased 9% as compared with $4.7 million (6.2% margin) in 2020. Full year 2021 non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $19.6 million (5.9% margin) decreased 10% as compared with $21.8 million (7.3% margin) in 2020. Our investments across the business, led by an increase in sales and marketing, and headwinds faced by the MedWise HealthCare segment, drove the decline in both periods.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA by segment - Excluding $12.3 million and $45.5 million of shared services for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively:

A reconciliation of generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Quarterly Conference Call

The fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call and webcast will be held tomorrow, Friday, February 25, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-413-0947 for U.S. participants or 216-562-0423 for international participants and referencing passcode 5917496 or via a live audio webcast available online at TRHC's investor website (ir.tabularasahealthcare.com). An audio webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call for a period of 90 days thereafter at ir.tabularasahealthcare.com and a replay will be available for seven days by dialing 855-859-2056 for U.S. participants or 404-537-3406 for international participants and referencing passcode 5917496.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting all financial information required in accordance with GAAP, TRHC is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Diluted EPS, and free cash flow, each of which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss plus certain other expenses, which include interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration expense, intangible asset impairment charge, settlement costs, business optimization expenses, severance costs, acquisition-related expense, and stock-based compensation expense. TRHC defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. TRHC defines Adjusted Diluted EPS as net loss before fair value adjustments for acquisition-related contingent consideration, intangible asset impairment charge, amortization of acquired intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, settlement costs, business optimization expenses, severance costs, acquisition-related expense, stock-based compensation related expense, and the tax impact of those items using a normalized tax rate on pre-tax income (loss) adjusted for those items expressed on a per share basis using weighted average diluted shares outstanding. TRHC considers acquisition-related expense to include non-recurring direct transaction and integration costs, severance, and the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to the fair value of acquired deferred revenue. TRHC considers business optimization expenses to include contract termination payments, severance, retention payments, and other employee and non-recurring vendor costs incurred related to our business optimization initiatives during 2021. TRHC considers severance costs to include severance payments related to the realignment of our resources. TRHC believes the exclusion of these items assists in providing a more complete understanding of the company's underlying operations results and trends and allows for comparability with TRHC's peer company index and industry and to be more consistent with TRHC's expected capital structure on a going forward basis. TRHC defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities in a period less payments for property and equipment and software development costs made in that period. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than TRHC.

TRHC presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. TRHC uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and determination of appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. TRHC believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. TRHC also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company's future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company's financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that we believe to be reasonable as of today's date. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include TRHC's expectations regarding healthcare regulations, industry trends, available opportunities to TRHC, the financial and operating performance of TRHC, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the plans and objectives of management, TRHC's strategic initiatives and the anticipated benefits thereof, and TRHC's expectations for 2022. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's good-faith expectations, judgements and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; our continuing losses and need to achieve profitability; fluctuations in our financial and operating results; the volatility of our stock price; the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term relationships with clients or retaining existing clients; the acceptance and use of our products and services by PACE organizations; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable governmental regulations; our ability to maintain relationships with a specified drug wholesaler; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; competition from a variety of companies in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; the requirements of being a public company; our ability to recognize the expected benefits from acquisitions on a timely basis or at all; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Tabula Rasa HealthCare website https://ir.tabularasahealthcare.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Tabula Rasa HealthCare assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.



TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)

















December 31,



2021

2020 Assets









Current assets:











Cash

$ 9,668

$ 23,362 Restricted cash



6,038



5,170 Accounts receivable, net



34,051



32,516 Inventories



5,444



4,261 Prepaid expenses



4,993



3,739 Client claims receivable



11,257



14,412 Other current assets



18,444



9,752 Total current assets



89,895



93,212 Property and equipment, net



13,675



15,070 Operating lease right-of-use assets



21,053



21,711 Software development costs, net



45,194



27,882 Goodwill



170,835



170,862 Intangible assets, net



154,650



183,094 Other assets



4,116



2,609 Total assets

$ 499,418

$ 514,440 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Current portion of finance leases

$ —

$ 4 Current operating lease liabilities



4,688



4,402 Acquisition-related contingent consideration



—



166 Acquisition-related notes payable



—



16,662 Accounts payable



13,178



11,245 Client claims payable



8,398



7,773 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



47,656



31,968 Total current liabilities



73,920



72,220 Line of credit



29,500



10,000 Long-term debt, net



319,299



239,285 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



19,230



20,381 Deferred income tax liability, net



1,402



3,354 Other long-term liabilities



311



671 Total liabilities



443,662



345,911













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



3



2 Treasury stock



(4,292)



(4,018) Additional paid-in capital



320,392



352,445 Accumulated deficit



(260,347)



(179,900) Total stockholders' equity



55,756



168,529 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 499,418

$ 514,440

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:



















Product revenue

$ 50,576

$ 43,768

$ 190,072

$ 159,593 Service revenue



35,109



33,284



141,188



137,626 Total revenue



85,685



77,052



331,260



297,219 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below:























Product cost



38,765



32,292



144,091



117,171 Service cost



22,139



23,501



89,265



87,641 Total cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization



60,904



55,793



233,356



204,812 Operating expenses:























Research and development



4,898



4,430



19,791



18,180 Sales and marketing



7,183



5,950



25,969



21,547 General and administrative



19,399



16,464



73,759



65,378 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration expense



—



8



—



2,613 Intangible asset impairment charge



—



5,040



—



5,040 Depreciation and amortization



12,363



12,717



47,706



45,040 Total operating expenses



43,843



44,609



167,225



157,798 Loss from operations



(19,062)



(23,350)



(69,321)



(65,391) Interest expense, net



2,148



6,743



9,107



20,743 Loss before income taxes



(21,210)



(30,093)



(78,428)



(86,134) Income tax expense (benefit)



161



537



627



(5,168) Net loss

$ (21,371)

$ (30,630)

$ (79,055)

$ (80,966) Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.91)

$ (1.36)

$ (3.39)

$ (3.71) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



23,470,252



22,542,601



23,290,660



21,815,388

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

















Year Ended



December 31,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss

$ (79,055)

$ (80,966) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



47,706



45,040 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount



2,185



13,637 Deferred taxes



513



(5,302) Stock-based compensation



38,454



32,555 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration



—



2,613 Acquisition-related contingent consideration paid



(67)



(2,593) Other noncash items



39



(66) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions:











Accounts receivable, net



(1,526)



(2,448) Inventories



(1,183)



(239) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(8,834)



4,859 Client claims receivables



2,697



(5,674) Other assets



(2,057)



(494) Accounts payable



1,982



2,149 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



14,294



(3,642) Client claims payables



664



(249) Other long-term liabilities



(360)



598 Net cash provided by operating activities



15,452



4,818













Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(3,350)



(3,091) Software development costs



(31,844)



(18,836) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



—



(6,807) Net cash used in investing activities



(35,194)



(28,734)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from exercise of stock options



4,072



3,943 Payments for employee taxes for shares withheld



(3)



(2,993) Payments for debt financing costs



(8)



(1,226) Borrowings on line of credit



29,500



10,000 Repayments of line of credit



(10,000)



— Payment of acquisition-related notes payable



(16,542)



— Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration



(99)



(3,801) Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases



(4)



(56) Net cash provided by financing activities



6,916



5,867 Net decrease in cash and restricted cash



(12,826)



(18,049) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year



28,532



46,581 Cash and restricted cash, end of year

$ 15,706

$ 28,532

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT RESULTS (In thousands)































Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Revenue























CareVention HealthCare:























PACE product revenue

$ 50,570

$ 43,589

$ 189,591

$ 158,692 PACE solutions



15,444



13,270



58,417



47,577 Total CareVention HealthCare



66,014



56,859



248,008



206,269

























MedWise HealthCare:























Product revenue



6



179



481



901 Medication safety services



7,253



10,019



38,500



49,863 Software subscription and services



12,412



9,995



44,271



40,186 Total MedWise HealthCare



19,671



20,193



83,252



90,950

























Total Revenue

$ 85,685

$ 77,052

$ 331,260

$ 297,219

























Adjusted EBITDA























CareVention HealthCare

$ 15,589

$ 13,840

$ 56,572

$ 50,400 MedWise HealthCare



1,020



743



8,552



9,280 Shared Services



(12,277)



(9,843)



(45,513)



(37,905) Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,332

$ 4,740

$ 19,611

$ 21,775

























Adjusted EBITDA margin























CareVention HealthCare



23.6%



24.3%



22.8%



24.4% MedWise HealthCare



5.2%



3.7%



10.3%



10.2% Total Adjusted EBITDA margin



5.1%



6.2%



5.9%



7.3%

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands except share and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA























Net loss

$ (21,371)

$ (30,630)

$ (79,055)

$ (80,966) Add:























Interest expense, net



2,148



6,743



9,107



20,743 Income tax expense (benefit)



161



537



627



(5,168) Depreciation and amortization



12,363



12,717



47,706



45,040 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration expense



—



8



—



2,613 Intangible asset impairment charge



—



5,040



—



5,040 Settlement



—



—



500



— Business optimization expenses



1,168



—



1,168



— Severance costs



371



(44)



887



873 Acquisition-related expense



—



222



217



1,045 Stock-based compensation expense



9,492



10,147



38,454



32,555 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,332

$ 4,740

$ 19,611

$ 21,775

























Total revenue

$ 85,685

$ 77,052

$ 331,260

$ 297,219 Adjusted EBITDA margin



5.1%



6.2%



5.9%



7.3%









































































































Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(In thousands except per share amounts)

(In thousands except per share amounts) Reconciliation of diluted net loss per share to Adjusted Diluted EPS















































GAAP net loss, basic and diluted, and net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (21,371)

$ (0.91)

$ (30,630)

$ (1.36)

$ (79,055)

$ (3.39)

$ (80,966)

$ (3.71) Adjustments:















































Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration expense



—









8









—









2,613





Intangible asset impairment



—









5,040









—









5,040





Amortization of acquired intangibles



6,976









8,634









28,444









30,570





Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs



335









3,654









1,645









13,301





Settlement



—









—









500









—





Business optimization expenses



1,168









—









1,168









—





Severance costs



371









(44)









887









873





Acquisition-related expense



—









222









217









1,045





Stock-based compensation expense



9,492









10,147









38,454









32,555





Impact to income taxes (1)



922









1,174









2,510









(5,132)





Adjusted net loss and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ (2,107)

$ (0.09)

$ (1,795)

$ (0.08)

$ (5,230)

$ (0.22)

$ (101)

$ —





(1) The impact to taxes was calculated using a normalized statutory tax rate applied to pre-tax income or loss adjusted for the respective items above and then subtracting or adding the tax benefit or provision, respectively, as determined for GAAP purposes.









































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted, to weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted for Adjusted Diluted EPS















Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted for GAAP

23,470,252

22,542,601

23,290,660

21,815,388 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted for Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

23,470,252

22,542,601

23,290,660

21,815,388





(1) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, we accounted for the convertible senior subordinated notes utilizing the if-converted method. Under this method, we are required to presume that the convertible senior subordinated notes are converted at the beginning of the current period and settled entirely in our common stock. However, no potential shares are assumed outstanding and are excluded from the diluted EPS calculation if including them would have an anti-dilutive effect. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, there was no impact on diluted EPS from the convertible senior subordinated notes as the conversion would have had an anti-dilutive effect.





For the three months and year-end December 31, 2020, we accounted for the convertible senior subordinated notes utilizing the treasury stock method. Under this method, we presumed that we would settle the notes entirely or partly in cash. The underlying shares issuable upon conversion of the notes were excluded from the calculation of diluted EPS, except to the extent that the average stock price for the reporting period exceeded their conversion price of $69.95 per share. For the three months and year-end December 31, 2020, there was no impact on diluted EPS from the convertible senior subordinated notes as the conversion price exceeded our average stock price.





























Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12,435

$ 15,452 Purchases of property and equipment

(1,739)



(3,350) Payments for software development costs

(9,195)



(31,844) Free cash flow $ 1,501

$ (19,742)

Net cash used in investing activities $ (10,934)

$ (35,194) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (1,156)

$ 6,916

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE RANGES (In millions)





























Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Year Ended December 31, 2022



LOW

HIGH

LOW

HIGH Reconciliation from Net Loss Guidance to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance























Net loss:

$ (25.0)

$ (24.0)

$ (76.7)

$ (71.7) Add:























Interest expense



2.2



2.2



8.7



8.7 Income tax expense



0.2



0.2



0.6



0.6 Depreciation and amortization



13.2



13.2



52.5



52.5 Stock-based compensation expense



12.4



12.4



37.9



37.9 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3.0

$ 4.0

$ 23.0

$ 28.0

