The Advanced Leadership Institute secures premium downtown office location thanks to generous support from BNY Mellon

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI) signaled that it is here to stay with the opening of its new office located at 500 Grant Street, Suite 4125, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. The office is located inside One BNY Mellon Center and underwritten by BNY Mellon.

"BNY Mellon has long supported TALI's mission to develop Black executives in the region as part of our broader commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in our communities. Providing office space in One BNY Mellon Center to TALI deepens this relationship and creates opportunities to add TALI's expertise to our own employee development programs," says Eric Boughner, TALI Board Member and Chairman of BNY Mellon Pennsylvania.

"We are extremely thankful to BNY Mellon for their ongoing commitment and for believing in the vision of The Advanced Leadership Institute. Opening the new office space will anchor our presence as we continue to grow regionally and build nationally," says Evan Frazier, President and CEO of The Advanced Leadership Institute.

The lease was finalized in late 2021 and continues through December 30, 2027. TALI's staff has moved in and has been building out the space; and an open house for its stakeholders is being planned for Spring of 2022. The nearly 2,000 square feet of space includes four offices, four workstations, a conference room, break room and reception area. TALI's new office opens the door to greater interaction and collaboration as TALI administers its programs.

About The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI)

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to cultivate Black executive leadership to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities. Its primary focus is to educate, develop, connect, and position Black leaders for executive advancement. TALI has a portfolio of leadership programs in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business, which include the Executive Leadership Academy (a program for Black leaders with at least 10 years of professional work experience in corporate, nonprofit, government or entrepreneurial sectors); an Emerging Leaders Program (addressing the needs of Black leaders with a minimum of 3-5 years of professional work experience); and ongoing programming and support for TALI alumni.

The Advanced Leadership Institute is supported by major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Founding Underwriters: BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Highmark Foundation, and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Excellence Partners: Henry L. Hillman Foundation and Highmark; Lead Annual Contributors: BNY Mellon and The Heinz Endowments. Presenting Sponsors: Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC. Gold Sponsors: Bank of America, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, Covestro, Duquesne Light Company, FHL Bank Pittsburgh, Gateway Health, Koppers, and Sheetz; Silver Sponsor: Wabtec; and Bronze Sponsors: CS McKee, Dollar Bank, Eat'n Park, EY, and Northwestern Mutual. For information about how you can be involved, visit www.taliinstitute.org.

