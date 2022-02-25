TrueCar Releases Analysis of February Industry Sales

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,071,377 units in February 2022, down 10% from a year ago and up 7% from January 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14.2 million, down 11% from February 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 935,604 units, down 12% from a year ago and up 4% from January 2022.
"After a volatile 2021 in terms of pricing and supply, this month we're seeing signs of stability. From a supply standpoint, we're seeing industry new listings roughly in line with January. Additionally, from a pricing standpoint things appear to be settling into a new equilibrium with the smallest month-over-month average price change in at least a year," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar.
"This month we are seeing the lowest levels of leasing since the onset of the pandemic when there was a proliferation of extended term loans. Historically, leasing has been the go-to option for shoppers looking for the lowest payment but over the past year we have seen that shift," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "For shoppers configuring vehicles on TrueCar we're now seeing lower average payments for 72-month loans than 36-month leases."
Additional Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for February 2022 are expected to be down 10% from a year ago and up 7% from January 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for February 2022 are expected to be up 3% from a year ago and up 30% from January 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 53% from last year.
- Average transaction price is projected to be up 15% from a year ago and down about 1% from January 2022.
- Total SAAR is expected to be down 11% from a year ago at 14.2 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for February 2022 are expected to reach 3.2 million, down 9% from a year ago and up 8% from January 2022.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.5% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.4%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for February 2022 is 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is also 70 months.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Feb 2022 Forecast
Feb 2021 Actual
Jan 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
24,332
26,393
24,024
-7.8%
-7.8%
1.3%
1.3%
Daimler
19,927
20,317
20,400
-1.9%
-1.9%
-2.3%
-2.3%
Ford
136,021
161,834
142,445
-16.0%
-16.0%
-4.5%
-4.5%
GM
165,610
191,846
142,574
-13.7%
-13.7%
16.2%
16.2%
Honda
82,027
106,328
73,949
-22.9%
-22.9%
10.9%
10.9%
Hyundai
58,475
50,735
51,510
15.3%
15.3%
13.5%
13.5%
Kia
46,811
48,062
42,488
-2.6%
-2.6%
10.2%
10.2%
Nissan
63,335
86,138
59,742
-26.5%
-26.5%
6.0%
6.0%
Stellantis
140,377
151,912
125,265
-7.6%
-7.6%
12.1%
12.1%
Subaru
52,002
48,300
44,158
7.7%
7.7%
17.8%
17.8%
Tesla
42,105
21,550
40,165
95.4%
95.4%
4.8%
4.8%
Toyota
167,319
184,249
158,676
-9.2%
-9.2%
5.4%
5.4%
Volkswagen Group
36,919
46,846
37,971
-21.2%
-21.2%
-2.8%
-2.8%
Industry
1,071,377
1,196,008
1,002,006
-10.4%
-10.4%
6.9%
6.9%
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Feb 2022 Forecast
Feb 2021 Actual
Jan 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
23,767
25,170
23,618
-5.6%
-5.6%
0.6%
0.6%
Daimler
18,881
19,510
19,983
-3.2%
-3.2%
-5.5%
-5.5%
Ford
101,977
133,486
115,636
-23.6%
-23.6%
-11.8%
-11.8%
GM
128,488
169,301
124,119
-24.1%
-24.1%
3.5%
3.5%
Honda
80,999
105,612
73,637
-23.3%
-23.3%
10.0%
10.0%
Hyundai
54,158
46,218
50,967
17.2%
17.2%
6.3%
6.3%
Kia
42,719
45,710
40,907
-6.5%
-6.5%
4.4%
4.4%
Nissan
53,160
67,638
49,289
-21.4%
-21.4%
7.9%
7.9%
Stellantis
114,002
126,068
106,028
-9.6%
-9.6%
7.5%
7.5%
Subaru
50,748
47,214
42,512
7.5%
7.5%
19.4%
19.4%
Tesla
41,920
21,550
40,151
94.5%
94.5%
4.4%
4.4%
Toyota
159,320
172,198
140,160
-7.5%
-7.5%
13.7%
13.7%
Volkswagen Group
36,130
40,821
37,429
-11.5%
-11.5%
-3.5%
-3.5%
Industry
935,604
1,064,728
897,288
-12.1%
-12.1%
4.3%
4.3%
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Feb 2022 Forecast
Feb 2021 Actual
Jan 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
565
1,223
406
-53.8%
-53.8%
39.3%
39.3%
Daimler
1,046
807
417
29.6%
29.6%
150.7%
150.7%
Ford
34,044
28,348
26,809
20.1%
20.1%
27.0%
27.0%
GM
37,122
22,545
18,455
64.7%
64.7%
101.1%
101.1%
Honda
1,028
716
312
43.6%
43.6%
229.4%
229.4%
Hyundai
4,317
4,517
543
-4.4%
-4.4%
694.4%
694.4%
Kia
4,092
2,352
1,581
74.0%
74.0%
158.9%
158.9%
Nissan
10,175
18,500
10,453
-45.0%
-45.0%
-2.7%
-2.7%
Stellantis
26,375
25,844
19,237
2.1%
2.1%
37.1%
37.1%
Subaru
1,254
1,086
1,646
15.5%
15.5%
-23.8%
-23.8%
Tesla
185
-
14
1251.0%
1251.0%
Toyota
7,999
12,051
18,516
-33.6%
-33.6%
-56.8%
-56.8%
Volkswagen Group
789
6,025
542
-86.9%
-86.9%
45.7%
45.7%
Industry
135,773
131,280
104,718
3.4%
3.4%
29.7%
29.7%
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Feb 2022 Forecast
Feb 2021 Actual
Jan 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
2.3%
4.6%
1.7%
-49.9%
37.5%
Daimler
5.2%
4.0%
2.0%
32.2%
156.6%
Ford
25.0%
17.5%
18.8%
42.9%
33.0%
GM
22.4%
11.8%
12.9%
90.7%
73.2%
Honda
1.3%
0.7%
0.4%
86.1%
197.0%
Hyundai
7.4%
8.9%
1.1%
-17.1%
599.8%
Kia
8.7%
4.9%
3.7%
78.6%
135.0%
Nissan
16.1%
21.5%
17.5%
-25.2%
-8.2%
Stellantis
18.8%
17.0%
15.4%
10.4%
22.3%
Subaru
2.4%
2.2%
3.7%
7.3%
-35.3%
Tesla
0.4%
0.0%
0.0%
1188.7%
Toyota
4.8%
6.5%
11.7%
-26.9%
-59.0%
Volkswagen Group
2.1%
12.9%
1.4%
-83.4%
49.8%
Industry
12.7%
11.0%
10.5%
15.5%
21.3%
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Feb 2022 Forecast
Feb 2021 Actual
Jan 2022 Actual
BMW
2.3%
2.2%
2.4%
Daimler
1.9%
1.7%
2.0%
Ford
12.7%
13.5%
14.2%
GM
15.5%
16.0%
14.2%
Honda
7.7%
8.9%
7.4%
Hyundai
5.5%
4.2%
5.1%
Kia
4.4%
4.0%
4.2%
Nissan
5.9%
7.2%
6.0%
Stellantis
13.1%
12.7%
12.5%
Subaru
4.9%
4.0%
4.4%
Tesla
3.9%
1.8%
4.0%
Toyota
15.6%
15.4%
15.8%
Volkswagen Group
3.4%
3.9%
3.8%
96.6%
95.7%
96.1%
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Feb 2022 Forecast
Feb 2021 Actual
Jan 2022 Actual
BMW
2.5%
2.4%
2.6%
Daimler
2.0%
1.8%
2.2%
Ford
10.9%
12.5%
12.9%
GM
13.7%
15.9%
13.8%
Honda
8.7%
9.9%
8.2%
Hyundai
5.8%
4.3%
5.7%
Kia
4.6%
4.3%
4.6%
Nissan
5.7%
6.4%
5.5%
Stellantis
12.2%
11.8%
11.8%
Subaru
5.4%
4.4%
4.7%
Tesla
4.5%
2.0%
4.5%
Toyota
17.0%
16.2%
15.6%
Volkswagen Group
3.9%
3.8%
4.2%
96.9%
95.8%
96.3%
ATP
Manufacturer
Feb 2022 Forecast
Feb 2021 Actual
Jan 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$61,979
$58,682
$62,415
5.6%
-0.7%
Daimler
$75,184
$63,174
$75,051
19.0%
0.2%
Ford
$48,441
$45,349
$48,794
6.8%
-0.7%
GM
$51,574
$42,789
$51,143
20.5%
0.8%
Honda
$35,490
$30,737
$34,690
15.5%
2.3%
Hyundai
$36,989
$30,965
$35,567
19.5%
4.0%
Kia
$33,048
$29,448
$34,079
12.2%
-3.0%
Nissan
$32,948
$29,173
$34,150
12.9%
-3.5%
Stellantis
$52,661
$43,538
$52,294
21.0%
0.7%
Subaru
$34,258
$31,062
$35,310
10.3%
-3.0%
Toyota
$40,204
$35,646
$39,813
12.8%
1.0%
Volkswagen Group
$46,378
$42,923
$46,303
8.0%
0.2%
Industry
$43,776
$38,163
$44,182
14.7%
-0.9%
$5,614
-$406
Incentives
Manufacturer
Feb 2022 Forecast
Feb 2021 Actual
Jan 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$2,242
$5,238
$2,795
-57.2%
-19.8%
Daimler
$1,774
$3,948
$2,083
-55.1%
-14.9%
Ford
$1,786
$3,350
$2,184
-46.7%
-18.2%
GM
$1,929
$4,533
$2,046
-57.5%
-5.7%
Honda
$1,186
$2,365
$1,249
-49.9%
-5.1%
Hyundai
$1,083
$2,268
$1,136
-52.3%
-4.7%
Kia
$1,403
$2,677
$1,753
-47.6%
-19.9%
Nissan
$1,888
$3,758
$2,010
-49.8%
-6.1%
Stellantis
$2,462
$4,628
$2,498
-46.8%
-1.4%
Subaru
$897
$1,321
$986
-32.1%
-9.0%
Toyota
$981
$2,548
$1,141
-61.5%
-14.0%
Volkswagen Group
$2,020
$3,714
$1,963
-45.6%
2.9%
Industry
$1,619
$3,429
$1,804
-52.8%
-10.3%
-$1,810
-$186
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Feb 2022 Forecast
Feb 2021 Actual
Jan 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
3.6%
8.9%
4.5%
-59.5%
-19.2%
Daimler
2.4%
6.2%
2.8%
-62.3%
-15.0%
Ford
3.7%
7.4%
4.5%
-50.1%
-17.6%
GM
3.7%
10.6%
4.0%
-64.7%
-6.5%
Honda
3.3%
7.7%
3.6%
-56.6%
-7.2%
Hyundai
2.9%
7.3%
3.2%
-60.0%
-8.4%
Kia
4.2%
9.1%
5.1%
-53.3%
-17.4%
Nissan
5.7%
12.9%
5.9%
-55.5%
-2.6%
Stellantis
4.7%
10.6%
4.8%
-56.0%
-2.1%
Subaru
2.6%
4.3%
2.8%
-38.4%
-6.2%
Toyota
2.4%
7.1%
2.9%
-65.9%
-14.8%
Volkswagen Group
4.4%
8.7%
4.2%
-49.7%
2.7%
Industry
3.7%
9.0%
4.1%
-58.8%
-9.5%
Revenue
Manufacturer
Feb 2022 Forecast
Feb 2021 Actual
Jan 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$46,900,691,381
$45,642,691,291
$44,270,878,912
2.8%
5.9%
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE TrueCar.com