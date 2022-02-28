InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Clear Water from Side Vehicle Windows (MOZ-283)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to clean the outside of driver's side window while driving in the rain," said an inventor, from North Aurora, Ill., "so I invented the MAGNA WIPER. My design eliminates the need to lower the window to clean the glass or get a better view."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove water droplets from a vehicle's side window. In doing so, it eliminates the need to peer through a rain-covered side window. As a result, it increases visibility and safety and it could make driving in the rain less stressful. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

