InventHelp Inventors Develop Fire Suppression System for Household Appliances (MDA-104)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an efficient fire suppression system for dishwashers and other household appliances," said one of two inventors, from Cambridge, Minn., "so we invented the FIRE SUPPRESSION SYSTEM FOR DISHWASHERS*. Our design is easy to install and it can be used with refrigerators, freezers, laundry appliances, water heaters and smaller appliances."

The invention provides an effective way to automatically extinguish a fire involving a dishwasher or other major appliance. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional fire extinguishers. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households.

