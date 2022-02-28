Winston & Strawn Bolsters New York Real Estate Practice With Addition of Jarrid King

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Jarrid King as a partner in the firm's New York office and as a member of the firm's Real Estate practice.

Jarrid is a returning Winston alumnus with more than 25 years of experience as a commercial real estate finance attorney—including 16 years at Winston. He has represented lenders, investors, and borrowers in tens of billions of dollars' worth of complex commercial real estate financing transactions and structuring debt and equity investments throughout the capital stack. Jarrid's practice focuses on permanent, bridge, and construction and mezzanine loans intended for securitization, full or partial syndication and balance sheet, and preferred-equity investments in joint ventures.

"I am thrilled to return to Winston during such a pivotal moment in the commercial real estate industry," said Jarrid. "With record mortgage lending and borrowing activity anticipated in 2022, Winston's deep and experienced real estate finance team is ideally suited to serve the needs of its clients. I am supremely confident in the team's ability to accommodate this anticipated deal flow and to counsel lenders and investors in emerging areas, including propsci and proptech. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues, many of whom I've known for over 20 years, across multiple practices as we provide critical guidance to clients seeking growth. I'm also excited for the opportunity to resume working with Winston's institutional clients and to introduce new clients to Winston's fantastic platform."

"Real estate financing's many vehicles have played an important role in recent years as certain assets and commercial segments, like traditional office space, have needed support in weathering waves of uncertainty," said Mats G. Carlston, managing partner of Winston's New York office. "The market is rebounding at a rapid pace, and Jarrid's experience will immediately strengthen our capabilities and facilitate our ability to work on larger deals for both new and existing clients."

"We're pleased to welcome Jarrid back to Winston," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "He's an outstanding attorney and is well qualified to manage and shape the complex deal structures that are driving growth in New York and across global markets."

Previously, Jarrid spent two years as a lawyer and lead transaction manager for Morgan Stanley's commercial real estate large-loan group and three years as associate general counsel at Freddie Mac.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

