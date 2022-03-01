GOBankingRates' "Women and Money" franchise aims to educate women about all phases of their financial lives, from paying off student loans to climbing the career ladder to preparing for retirement.

GOBankingRates Launches a Complete Financial Guide for Women GOBankingRates' "Women and Money" franchise aims to educate women about all phases of their financial lives, from paying off student loans to climbing the career ladder to preparing for retirement.

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOBankingRates is empowering women to take control of their finances with the launch of "Women and Money: The Complete Guide To Being a Financially Savvy Female." The month-long franchise will cover topics related to financial planning , career advancement and how to manage money in interpersonal relationships .

“Currently, there’s limited financial content directed specifically towards women. We hope to provide a resource that fills in some of the gaps and gives women the knowledge they need to better their financial lives,” said Gabrielle Olya, lead writer and editor at GOBankingRates.com. (PRNewswire)

It also covers financial topics related to women in transition, such as those looking to expand their families , those who are going through a divorce and those who are suffering the loss of a partner .

In addition to providing a broad range of financial advice for women, the guide will feature exclusive Q&As with some of the biggest names in the financial planning and investing world, including Ramsey Solutions' Rachel Cruze and "BiggerPockets Money" podcast co-host Mindy Jensen , and a guest column by Ramona Ortega, CEO and founder of My Money My Future.

"Women and Money" also provides an in-depth look at the state of women's finances in America through exclusive survey data on their financial goals and challenges , investing behaviors, career obstacles and debts.

"We believe that financial literacy can help even out some of the financial inequities women are currently facing," said Gabrielle Olya, lead writer and editor at GOBankingRates.com .

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

