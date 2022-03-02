Blue Owl Capital Hires Machal Karim as Head of ESG Firm committed to integrating ESG and DEI principles across business operations and investment activities

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, has hired Machal Karim as Head of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG), effective immediately. In this newly created role, Karim will be responsible for driving strategic direction and implementation of ESG principles across Blue Owl's business operations and investments. Karim will report to Andrew Polland, Chief Operating Officer, and be based in Blue Owl's New York office.

Doug Ostrover, CEO and Co-Founder of Blue Owl said: "We are incredibly excited to welcome Machal at this time when the implementation of ESG is in critical demand, both from investors and our own employees. Machal has a proven track record of building programs and implementing policies that positively impact business outcomes. With her leadership and expertise, we are well positioned to continue successfully implementing our ESG principles across Blue Owl and in our investment processes."

Karim most recently served as a Manager in Development Impact at the CDC Group. In this role, she was responsible for developing sustainability frameworks and assessing impact across $3bn+ of assets in the Financial Services Group's portfolio. She had direct oversight of all impact measurement, monitoring and assessments of the group's portfolio and collaborated with deal teams through the investment process to maximize commercially viable impact.

Prior to the CDC Group, Karim served as Program Manager within LeapFrog Investment's Impact Lab, where she designed and implemented a talent development and leadership training program for the firm's micro-insurance and financial services portfolio companies. Earlier in her career, Karim held similar program management and development roles at Oxford Policy Management and The MasterCard Foundation.

"I am thrilled to join Blue Owl and excited at the prospect of further developing and implementing the company's ESG principles," said Karim. "I look forward to working closely with Blue Owl's investment and corporate solutions teams as we continue to deliver value across the firm's assets."

In conjunction with Karim's hire, Blue Owl is also reiterating the firm's commitment to ESG integration.

Overview of Blue Owl Capital's ESG Policy

Blue Owl is committed to the consideration of material ESG issues in connection with the firm's business operations and investment activities. Incorporating material ESG factors into corporate and investment practices has the potential to meaningfully contribute to the long-term success of Blue Owl and the organizations the firm invests in.

Blue Owl became a signatory to the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment ("UNPRI") in December 2021.

More information on Blue Owl's ESG philosophy, including the firm's ESG policies can be found at https://www.blueowl.com/responsibility/.

About Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $94.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 25 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 350 people across nine offices globally. For more information, please visit us at www.blueowl.com.

