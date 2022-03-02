ECO DEPOT Announces achievements in the Energy and Carbon Reduction Sector

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Depot, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECDP), a Nevada company, is pleased to report on the past twelve months of developments. Eco Depot has funded over $2.8 Million USD into our subsidiaries supporting energy and carbon reduction projects.

Bronya Canada Group secured a distribution deal within the electrical service market with Weiland Electric Inc , a large manufacturer and supplier of electrical solutions in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The Preferred Distribution Agreement with Weiland Electric places Bronya products in key industries supporting critical infrastructure.

Over the past year, Bronya Climate Shield has been applied to infrastructure at Energir Canada with glowing results. The coating can be applied to boilers, chiller pipes, hot steam pipes and more.

Energir owned by Trencap and Enbridge, is the second-largest network in Canada , providing energy to 1/3 of Montreal's downtown core and over 520,000 customers in Quebec and the Northeastern United States.

Energir continues to expand Bronya Climate Shield applications in their facilities. The Company is now in the process of coating 4.2km or 2.6 miles of their underground pipes.

Reports of labour, material, time and energy savings are being generated to be shared with FLACMA member cities and municipalities in Latin America and UNWTO to meet hotel energy solutions goals.

The product line is being offered as a solution for the development of public buildings and social housing within the UN-United Nations framework of 17 Sustainable Development goals - 20/30 agenda.

Extensive third-party testing of the entire Bronya Climate Shield product line includes Mil - spec tests by NTS (National Technical Systems Sci-lab), showing an increased energy efficiency of between 24-42% .

Bronya Climate Shield Fire Retardant tested by FP Innovations was 26% more efficient than benchmark products based on ignition times in the I-Joist market. The product can be coloured, and one coat lasts up to 20 years.

Bronya Facade works best on vertical surfaces and maintains internal climates by reducing indoor heating in winter and lowering air conditioning costs in the summer.

Throughout the last year, Bronya Climate Shield Facade was exposed to different tests in SEREX labs using ASTM testing (American Standard Testing Method). BCS Facade is shown to protect concrete surfaces from water intrusions and prevents cracks formation.

Bronya Façade also creates a thermal barrier that keeps the inside temperature warm during winter and keeps the ambient temperature cool during summer times reducing significantly energy consumption.

BCS Facade has been used to successfully insulate dozens of cottage and house concrete foundations as well as interior basement concrete walls throughout Quebec province using colour matching pigments. There are currently 136,018 houses in Quebec region that require either a concrete enhancement or a major crack reparation.

Bronya is committed to working extensively with accredited agencies to establish all required third-party energy efficiency product qualifications.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at (OTC PINK: ECDP).

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores worldwide.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency energy savings and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

Contact:

ECO DEPOT, INC.

2300 West Sahara Avenue

Suite 800

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Website: ecdp.co

Tel: 1 (800) 323-7006

Info@ecdp.co

Product Inquiries:

info@bronyaclimateshield.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential," and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it.

Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition, or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.

View original content:

SOURCE Eco Depot, Inc.