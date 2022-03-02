Inspiring keynote sessions from Daniel Goleman and Rachel Chavkin to headline Greenhouse Open Conference Greenhouse Open Conference returns to Javits Center New York May 24 - 25, 2022

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring software company, today announced that its highly anticipated Open conference will return to the Javits Center in New York City on May 24 – 25, 2022.

This year's Greenhouse Open conference will focus on thought-provoking perspectives and important topics shaping the world of work. Workshop tracks and mainstage sessions will offer practical advice and inspiring talks, many of which will be shared through the lens of Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) and how to apply inclusive behaviors and thinking to all aspects of hiring.

"Getting better at hiring is business critical, now and for the foreseeable future. At Greenhouse, we are focused on helping our customers through education-centric programs and opportunities like Open," said Sarah Bernard, Chief Customer Officer at Greenhouse. "This is so much more than a conference, it's a learning forum to help talent professionals gain the confidence and technical know-how to hire more efficiently, prioritize inclusivity in their recruiting, get the most out of their tech stack and to create an amazing hiring experience for everyone. Open is a unique opportunity to learn from successful companies and Greenhouse users who are mastering great hiring, leading their businesses to win top talent and are more competitive in an unpredictable market."

Psychologist and New York Times-bestselling author, Daniel Goleman, and Tony-award winning director and writer, Rachel Chavkin, will also feature as mainstage keynote speakers during the conference. Daniel will bring his research on behavioral sciences to life and share how emotional intelligence impacts business performance. Rachel will talk about diversity through the lens of her own creative work in theater, reflecting on what diversity means from a multitude of perspectives including how inclusive teams create innovative work.

Open attendees will have the chance to gain practical, hands-on learning in workshop tracks to develop key recruiting skills using Greenhouse.

Open 2022 offers recruiters and talent professionals:

Over 30 sessions led by industry experts

Two days of engaging hands-on workshops to build recruiting skills across tracks designed for different experience levels

The ability to earn Greenhouse badges to strengthen their professional credentials

Access to Greenhouse customers who have mastered strategic hiring

Valuable networking opportunities to learn and share with your peers

For attendees who cannot attend in-person, select sessions and content will be available to stream with a virtual ticket.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach, complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity™ methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software has over 6,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

© 2021, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Greenhouse Hiring Maturity", "Talent Makers", and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

